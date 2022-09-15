 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amtrak says it's working to restart long-distance routes

Empire Builder

Amtrak's Empire Builder rounds a turn near East Glacier Park in September 2011. 

 Justin Franz

After saying it would pause service along several long-distance routes including the Empire Builder that runs through Montana, Amtrak said in a statement Thursday it was working to restart those lines.

The news came as unions and freight rail companies announce they've reached a tentative deal in a labor dispute. While Amtrak is a passenger rail service, it said routes would have been affected by the strike.

"Amtrak is working to quickly restore canceled trains and reaching out to impacted customers to accommodate on first available departures," a statement emailed by a spokesperson said Thursday.

The email did not clarify which routes. But earlier this week, Amtrak said it was suspending services that included the Empire Builder, Southwest Chief, California Zephyr and Train #421 portion of the Texas Eagle (Los Angeles-San Antonio).

The statement did not provide any further information about the timing of routes being restored.

The Empire Builder runs from Chicago to Portland, with stops along the Hi-Line in Montana. It returned to daily service in May following a route reduction tied to the pandemic and staffing challenges.

Under the proposed labor agreement, railroad workers will now be able to take unpaid days off for doctor’s appointments without being penalized under railroad attendance rules. Previously, workers would lose points under the attendance systems that the BNSF and Union Pacific railways had adopted, and they could be disciplined if they lost all their points.

The unions that represent the conductors and engineers who drive the trains had pressed hard for changes in the attendance rules, and they said this deal sets a precedent that they will be able to negotiate over those kinds of rules in the future. But workers will still have to vote whether those changes are enough to approve the deal.

— This story contains reporting from the Associated Press.

