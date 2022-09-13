Amtrak canceling Empire Builder trips, citing possible freight rail strike

Amtrak is pre-emptively canceling the Empire Builder service that runs through Montana starting Tuesday because of concerns over a possible strike by freight rail workers.

While those negotiations affect freight rail labor contract negotiations and not Amtrak or their employees, the passenger train service said in a statement emailed Tuesday that "such an interruption could significantly impact intercity passenger rail service, as Amtrak operates almost all of our 21,000 route miles outside the Northeast Corridor (NEC) on track owned, maintained, and dispatched by freight railroads."

The Empire Builder runs from Chicago to Portland, with stops along the Hi-Line in Montana. It returned to daily service in May following a route reduction tied to the pandemic and staffing challenges.

"While we are hopeful that parties will reach a resolution, Amtrak has now begun phased adjustments to our service in preparation for a possible freight rail service interruption later this week," the statement read.

Amtrak's initial changes included canceling several long-distance routes and "could be followed by impacts to all long-distance and most state-supported routes," according to the statement. "These adjustments are necessary to ensure trains can reach their terminals before freight railroad service interruption if a resolution in negotiations is not reached."

The suspended services include the Empire Builder, Southwest Chief, California Zephyr and Train #421 portion of the Texas Eagle (Los Angeles-San Antonio).

Services will be suspended elsewhere starting Wednesday, including the City of New Orleans, Coast Starlight, Crescent, Lake Shore Limited, Silver Star, Sunset Limited and Texas Eagle.

The Helena Independent Record reported earlier this year that riders dropped by 40% on the Empire Builder route during the pandemic, going from 420,855 in the 2019 fiscal year to 253,486 the following.

The statement said Amtrak will notify people about any possible upcoming changes to routes.

In a statement emailed Tuesday, a spokesperson for Montana Sen. Steve Daines said, "The senator believes both sides need to come to an agreement which would allow Amtrak to resume canceled services as soon as possible. He believes we must prevent prolonged disruptions of the movement of goods and ensure Montanans’ access to reliable services and transportation is restored.”

Montana Sen. Jon Tester said in a statement Tuesday that “the Empire Builder is critically important for families and small businesses along the Hi-Line, which I why I successfully fought to pass legislation that restored full daily service. I am hopeful folks will reach a resolution this week that takes care of workers and keeps trains moving.”