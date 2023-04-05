A Senate committee on Wednesday approved legislation to tighten down regulations on the so-called troubled teen industry, albeit with a contentious amendment over a key provision in the bill.

House Bill 218 had been stalled the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Safety Committee for nearly a month as lawmakers worked behind the scenes largely over a single provision that originally prevented residential therapeutic boarding homes from monitoring children's phone calls with parents.

After several rounds of suggested changes in a late Wednesday hearing, HB 218 would now allow programs to monitor those calls.

The bill from Rep. Laura Smith, D-Helena, would for the first time mandate those programs facilitate weekly video communication between parents and children. Several former program participants who testified in the bill's hearings thus far said programs did monitor their calls with parents, but that an open line of communication would have given them some daylight to report forced labor, sexual abuse and neglect.

The bill also amped up inspections from once every three years to quarterly. The legislation passed the House in February on a 97-2 vote.

In the Senate, however, lawmakers have been more skeptical, suggesting that unmonitored phone calls would create opportunities for children to flee the programs or ferry drugs inside.

Sen. Brad Molnar, R-Laurel, sought to record every phone call a child made out of the program in order to capture both credible allegations of abuse and nefarious efforts to subvert program rules.

"If a kid is going to accuse someone of abusing them, you want it recorded," Molnar said Wednesday in his pitch to graft his amendment onto the bill.

Sen. Steve Hinebauch, R-Wibaux, argued the changes would be overly burdensome and drive the remaining seven programs out of the state, eliminating the services altogether. Hinebauch ultimately voted against the bill.

Sen. Jen Gross, D-Billings, said Molnar's amendment would stifle children's ability to report the abuses that the Legislature has yet to fully stamp out.

"I have to go back to the stories we heard in the hearing," Gross said. "It's consistent with what I've heard every session that I've heard this bill and the types of discipline that were described, I would hope most parents would not be OK with that."

Molnar's amendment failed on a 1-8 vote, but the committee's chair, Sen. Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, proposed something of a compromise that prevailed.

McGillvray's amendment allows programs to monitor the phone calls, but didn't go so far as to require they be recorded. The change also relaxed the inspection frequency from quarterly to semiannually.

"In speaking with organizations that do work with youth who are having struggles, they do monitor phone calls particularly because there's concerns about making drug interaction communications," McGillvray told the committee. He previously told the Montana State News Bureau he was in communication with the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch in crafting his amendment.

McGillvray's changes passed Wednesday include requiring programs to provide a phone on-site with a single line to the child abuse hotline. That provision was included in an amendment Smith had offered before Wednesday's hearing but was never introduced.

McGillvray noted during the hearing he anticipated Smith, the bill sponsor, would not support his changes. But he noted there will be an opportunity to debate and possibly remove the changes if they are rejected by the House.

Before the bill reaches that stage, it must pass out of the Senate. The committee on Wednesday ultimately approved HB 218 on a 5-4 vote, narrowly advancing it to the Senate floor.