Amended bill targets prescriptive easements in Montana

The Montana House on Tuesday passed a bill amended to add restrictions to prescriptive easements and require they be filed with the state by the end of next year — a proposal supporters said protected property values but critics characterized as an attempt to curb public land access.

A prescriptive easement is a legal concept rooted in English common law. Under Montana law, a prescriptive easement across private property is established by open, exclusive, notorious, hostile, adverse, continuous, and uninterrupted use for a period of five years. Experts estimate thousands of prescriptive easements exist in the state, both in written and unwritten form.

Sen. Steve Hinebauch, R-Wibaux, said in support of Senate Bill 354 that the goal was to address the limits of easements. He gave the example of the Forest Service crossing private property to control weeds or fight fires, but not wanting that to equal open public access. Another example he provided was a landowner giving access to a neighbor to check livestock, but not wanting that to lead to continued access for a future subdivision. The bill passed the Senate on a vote of 35-15 at the start of the month, picking up four Democrats voting with majority Republicans.