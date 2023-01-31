Along party lines, committee advances bill to limit care for trans minors

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday advanced along party lines a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors in Montana and impose other limitations for state facilities and funding and medical providers.

The vote was 7-4, with all Republicans on the committee supporting it and all Democrats opposed. In a hearing last week that stretched five hours, about 95 people spoke in support of the bill and about 45 opposed it.

The legislation was amended before the vote on the request of the sponsor, Sen. John Fuller, R-Whitefish, though the committee did not discuss the contents of the amendment in detail before taking a similar party-line vote to add it to the bill.

The amendment added the word "knowingly" to language that said public facilities "may not be knowingly used to promote or advocate the use of social transitioning.” Social transitioning is a process that can include using different names and pronouns or clothing and haircuts.

The amendment also added the word “knowingly” to a segment that limits public employees, such as teachers, from promoting the procedures or treatments the bill bans. And while the amendment removed the ban on social transitioning related to public employees and teachers, it’s not clear how they would be separated from the language on public facilities since those are their workspaces.

The amendment also extended definitions of medical procedures not allowed, provided more details on the definitions of sexes and added provisions intended to offer some allowances for individuals with intersex conditions.

“I did ask the question … if there was any possible amendment that would make this unconstitutional bill better and make it constitutional. I believe this amendment doesn't fix or make better this unconstitutional bill,” said Sen. Andrea Olsen, D-Missoula, before voting against the amendment and later the bill.

Sen. Susan Webber, D-Browning, told fellow lawmakers before her no vote that she wanted to recognize all the young people who testified against it by sharing deeply personal stories.

“It’s a hard thing to do and I applaud their courage,” Webber said.

Webber told the committee she had concerns the bill would force parents into difficult situations.

“Our children are all born equal, and if I had a trans child or grandchild, I’m going to love that child as much as all my other children and grandchildren,” Webber said. “There’s nothing that’s going to sway my love for those children.”

Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell and chair of the committee, countered Webber by saying “the bill is basically saying ‘wait until you’re 18.’”

“We have several prohibitions for minors on various things from alcohol to tobacco and this is just adding onto that. Wait until you’re 18. If you're still so inclined, go for it,” Regier said.

Olsen said the bill gets between parents, children and doctors.

While it’s called the Youth Health Protection Act, Olsen said it instead prohibits health care that studies have shown enhance minors’ well-being and lower the risk of suicide.

Research published in the Journal of Adolescent Health has shown hormone therapy lowers the risk of suicide and depression in transgender minors.

“Parents are asking you to let them be the judge of what’s in the best interest of their children,” Olsen said.

However, Sen. Theresa Manzella said research she’s reviewed and testimony from doctors who supported the bill led her to vote for it.

Sen. Daniel Emrich, R-Great Falls, said that he understood the state constitution allows for the rights of parents in every aspect of raising a child except if the state shows a compelling interest. He felt if this limitation enacted by the Legislature was not allowed it would also not be possible to prohibit at what age a person can buy firearms or drink alcohol.

“If we look at a situation like this, and we see that the parent is not making decisions in the interest of the child, that it is the responsibility of the state to step in and say, ‘Let that child make the decision once they can make that decision,'” Emrich said.

The bill now moves to the Senate for debate before the full body.