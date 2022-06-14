Agency, Legislature agree to disagree on tribal pot prospects

State lawmakers and the state agency that oversees the cannabis industry seemingly agreed to disagree on Tuesday after months of dispute over whether a 2021 law allows tribes to scale up pot operations.

An interim legislative committee on Tuesday agreed to amend the law's language to remove any perception of limitations on the marijuana business licenses included in the Legislature's broader legalization framework. Lawmakers can't pass the amendments until the 2023 session, which begins in January, but the Department of Revenue, which administers the state's cannabis program, made clear earlier this month its reading of the current laws written and passed last year do not allow the tribes to expand marijuana operations.

For months, the state Legislature and Department of Revenue have disagreed on the language lawmakers passed last year, which gave tribes a license to enter the new recreational cannabis market with the intention of allowing them an opportunity at the new enterprise. The law, however, provides tribes with one license, the smallest available, and includes no specific language allowing those license-holders to scale up to higher licenses levels, which would allow them larger grow capacities.

No tribal governments in Montana have so far applied for the licenses; lawmakers have said that's likely because entering the bureaucratic fray would not be worth the relatively small profits.

The Economic Affairs Interim Committee, which is overseeing the implementation of the new recreational cannabis program, has chastised the Department of Revenue, which administers the program, for not following the intent of lawmakers to allow tribes into the market. Earlier this month, Department of Revenue Director Brendan Beatty sent a letter to the Economic Affairs Interim Committee saying that the statute they passed is "clear and unambiguous," and that the statute's plain language trumps the legislator's intent.

Scott Mendenhall, deputy director of the revenue department, was present at the committee hearing Tuesday. He said any questions on the issue should be directed to Beatty or the Governor's Office, which had also reviewed the statutory language.

The committee on Tuesday voted on roughly a dozen amendments, largely to clean up language from last year's bill, for a new bill to bring to next year's legislative session. Those changes touched on background checks for employees, local-option sales taxes on cannabis sales and discrepancies in penalties. The 2021 bill came late in the session and totaled more than 150 pages.

The changes the committee will ask the next Legislature to make regarding tribal marijuana licenses removes words specifying that those licenses will be tier 1, the smallest tier available through the state, as well as the requirement that cultivation and dispensary facilities be located on the same premises. The committee also voted to recommend doing away with a statute that stated tribes can operate within 150 air miles within the reservation's exterior boundary. The new language, assuming it passes next year, would allow tribes to operate in any county where recreational cannabis sales are allowed. The bill lawmakers intend to bring next year would also set the changes to take effect immediately.

A surprising revelation during Tuesday's committee meeting: the constrictions of these "combined-use" licenses for the tribes may evaporate entirely after June 30, 2023. Last year's marijuana legislation put a moratorium on new licenses, an attempt at giving the longstanding medical industry the first bite at the new market before new businesses swarm Montana. The combined-use licenses allowed tribal governments to bypass that moratorium and enter the market. But after the moratorium lifts, according to legislative researchers, tribes can then enter any part of the market, making the confusion around tribal marijuana licenses moot.

