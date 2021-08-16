AG told county attorney to drop 2 misdemeanor conceal-carry charges

"I can not in good conscience move to dismiss those counts and comply with my oath of office," Gallagher wrote. He then requested the Department of Justice assume the case, writing "Please assign this case to PSB."

According to court documents, Smith and his wife were repeatedly warned by employees at the Helena restaurant last November they needed to wear face masks.

In the alleged altercation, Smith knocked over water glasses on a table, according to an affidavit, and then shoved a restaurant employee. When other workers tried to restrain him, Smith is accused of hitting an employee in the genitals several times and then pinning that staff member to a wall.

Smith is accused of then exposing a handgun he had in a black holster on his waistband. He “patted it with his hand and made a statement to (an employee) to the effect of 'I’m going to get you,’” according to the affidavit.

The statement caused the employee to fear Smith “would use the gun to hurt him or other employees,” according to the affidavit.

The court entered a not guilty plea on Smith's behalf Dec. 2, 2020.