AG told county attorney to drop 2 misdemeanor conceal-carry charges

A search of documents shows Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office directed a county attorney to drop two misdemeanor conceal-carry charges against a Helena man accused of an altercation over refusing to wear a face mask.
Knudsen's office has also started settlement negotiations in the case that was previously set to go to trial Aug. 30, according to court documents.
The Department of Justice assumed the case after Lewis and Clark County Attorney Leo Gallagher said he had probable cause and could not dismiss two of the four charges against the man and still "comply with my oath of office." He then requested the re-assignment.
In November last year, Rodney Robert Smith was criminally charged with felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor assault by the Lewis and Clark County Attorney’s Office after allegedly showing a holstered firearm to Helena restaurant employees who repeatedly asked him to wear a face mask. Montana was under a statewide mask requirement at the time.
Smith was also charged with two misdemeanors for carrying a concealed weapon and doing so in a prohibited place, in this case one where alcoholic beverages are consumed. Those are the charges Knudsen's office directed Gallagher to drop against Smith. Smith did not have a current concealed weapons permit at the time, according to court documents.
In response to questions for this story, spokespeople for the Department of Justice said Gallagher requested the department to take over the case but omitted Gallagher's comments that he felt he could not dismiss the charges and still comply with his oath of office. Spokesperson Kyler Nerison said Monday the office was unable to comment further on ongoing negotiations.
Department of Justice spokesperson Emilee Cantrell initially said in an email "County Attorney Leo Gallagher requested that the Attorney General’s Office take over the case."
Asked for documentation of that request, Cantrell then replied: "On August 10, the county attorney clearly asked for the Attorney General’s Office to take over the case."
When again asked for clarification, Cantrell wrote: "Yes, on Tuesday, August 10, Leo Gallagher said to Derek Oestreicher: 'Please assign this case to PSB.'”
PSB is the Prosecution Services Bureau within the DOJ, which can handle cases when requested by county attorneys because of issues including conflict. Oestreicher is the general counsel for the Attorney General's office.
Gallagher's email, which was obtained through a records request by the Montana State News Bureau, shows on Aug. 10 he emailed Oestreicher. Gallagher wrote "there is probable cause to go forward" with the two misdemeanor charges related to concealed carry.
"I can not in good conscience move to dismiss those counts and comply with my oath of office," Gallagher wrote. He then requested the Department of Justice assume the case, writing "Please assign this case to PSB."
According to court documents, Smith and his wife were repeatedly warned by employees at the Helena restaurant last November they needed to wear face masks.
In the alleged altercation, Smith knocked over water glasses on a table, according to an affidavit, and then shoved a restaurant employee. When other workers tried to restrain him, Smith is accused of hitting an employee in the genitals several times and then pinning that staff member to a wall.
Smith is accused of then exposing a handgun he had in a black holster on his waistband. He “patted it with his hand and made a statement to (an employee) to the effect of 'I’m going to get you,’” according to the affidavit.
The statement caused the employee to fear Smith “would use the gun to hurt him or other employees,” according to the affidavit.
The court entered a not guilty plea on Smith's behalf Dec. 2, 2020.
A trial was set for the end of this month, but Smith’s attorney last Wednesday filed an unopposed motion to delay, citing the general counsel for the Attorney General’s Office now representing the state and engaging in settlement discussions with Smith’s lawyer.
“The parties are engaged in settlement negotiations. It is anticipated that these settlement negotiations will be successful and that a trial will be unnecessary,” reads the filing from Smith's lawyer, Palmer Hoovestal.
State law lets the attorney general “exercise supervisory powers over county attorneys in all matters pertaining to the duties of their offices."
Documents show Gallagher initially received a letter July 26 from the Attorney General’s Office citing that segment of law and ordering him to deliver them all his files in the Smith case. The letter, signed by Oestreicher, also ordered Gallagher to "take no action in this proceeding, procedural or otherwise, without first consulting with the Department of Justice" and told Gallagher to await further instruction related to the matter while DOJ attorneys reviewed the evidence and case files.
Gallagher responded to that letter, saying he didn't receive it until just before the deadline to provide the case files and invited the DOJ to collect the files at his office's front window.
In a string of emails Aug. 10, Gallagher reminds Oestreicher of a final pretrial conference set for Aug. 12 and asks for someone from the Attorney General's office to attend.
"As instructed by your July 26, 2021 letter, my office has done nothing to prepare for this hearing or the trial scheduled to begin August 30, 2021," Gallagher wrote.
Oestreicher responded in an email by thanking Gallagher for complying with the AG's order and "refraining from further action in the matter until our office completed our review."
Oestreicher then said the review was complete and that the AG's office would not prosecute this case. That's also when he directed Gallagher to dismiss the misdemeanor counts related to concealed-carry charges.
"Please dismiss these counts no later than 1:30 p.m. on August 12, 2021. If you believe prosecution of the remaining counts is justified by the available evidence, that is within your discretion to consider," Oestreicher wrote. The letter did not provide further reason for why the AG ordered Gallagher to dismiss the charges.
That's when Gallagher responded he could not follow that demand and uphold still his oath of office, and requested the case re-assigned.
About an hour and 45 minutes later, Oestreicher wrote to Gallagher "upon further consideration the Department of Justice will handle this case directly" and directed the deputy county attorney to immediately withdraw as counsel. Oestreicher later that day filed a notice of appearance to be counsel on record for the state.
Contacted last week, Gallagher said the process "doesn’t feel good."
“I've been practicing since 1978 and I’ve never seen it,” Gallagher said last week.
Gallagher’s office has had nothing to do with settlement talks, he said. If the settlement goes before a judge with a plea agreement, the details would be public, Gallagher said. However, if the Attorney General’s Office drops the charges, any settlement would not necessarily be public.
The state Department of Justice does prosecute some cases in specialized areas of law or at the request of a county attorney. The Prosecution Services Bureau often assumes prosecution at the request of a county attorney when there's a conflict, which in Lewis and Clark County often happens with a resolution that goes before the Board of County Commissioners.
In civil proceedings in Bozeman last January, Knudsen said he was exercising his supervisory powers in ordering Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert to dismiss a case against the Rocking R Bar over not following public health mandates in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Lambert initially refused. After changes to local health rules in Gallatin County that allowed bars to stay open until 2 a.m., Lambert and the bar's owner agreed to drop the case in February.
In the most recent legislative session, lawmakers passed a bill that dramatically expanded where concealed firearms could be carried.
While awaiting trial, Smith was released on his own recognizance with conditions that he not travel without permission from the court, not possess firearms or weapons and not have contact with victims or witnesses in the case. Smith was three times granted leeway by the court. One order allowed him to attend a May pistol shooting charity match in Boulder, where he was allowed to set up the event and serve as range officer, but could not touch a firearm or shoot.
He was also granted permission to travel to South Dakota in June to attend a training with his Montana Army National Guard unit, where he is a military policeman.
Smith was also allowed to travel for no more than two weeks to Washington, D.C., for a deployment to provide security for President Joe Biden's inauguration.