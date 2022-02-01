AG joins suit over Biden's Central America immigration program

Montana is among eight states that sued the federal government last week over an immigration program allowing children and certain family members from parts of Central America to join parents living legally or seeking asylum in the U.S.

Montana joined Texas, Alaska, Florida, Indiana, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma in asking the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas to find the Central American Minors Program, or CAM Program, unconstitutional.

The states argue that the program, designed to bring children and caregivers from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras to the U.S. to join parents living here legally, was unilaterally created and later expanded under President Joe Biden rather than authorized by Congress. The states allege harm in terms of public services provided to immigrants living in the country illegally.

“To the extent that it provides benefits outside of those provided in law by the Refugee Admissions Program, the CAM Program is an unlawful artifice of the Biden Administration’s imagination, never authorized by Congress,” the lawsuit states.

MTN was first to report the lawsuit.

El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras are known as the “Northern Triangle” of Central America. The United Nations calls the region “one of the most dangerous places on Earth,” due to gang violence, extortion, persecution and sexual violence. More than 500,000 people have migrated from the countries in recent years and another 250,000 have been displaced in-country, according to the UN.

The CAM Program was created in 2014 and allows children to join parents living in the U.S. legally and be designated as refugees. In 2017 the program was ended by the Trump administration, but then reauthorized by Biden last year. The program now includes allowance for a parent or guardian of a child to also come. It also expands those eligible to parents in the United States that are seeking but not yet granted asylum.

"Strengthening collaborative migration management, which includes creating legal pathways, including CAM, is one of the pillars of the president's blueprint for a fair, orderly and humane immigration system," the administration told The Hill in September.

Expanding the program to include those that have not yet been given refugee or parole status and are still seeking asylum invites abuse of the program, the state’s argue.

“No sovereign nation would reward those who break the law by permitting family members abroad to join them in living in the sovereign territory unlawfully, particularly with the assistance of the government itself,” the lawsuit states.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen pointed to the surge in immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border and tens of thousands seeking asylum there. The situation has consumed resources including Border Patrol from looking for drugs, he said, calling it “willful neglect at best” by the administration.

“We are in the middle of an unprecedented border crisis that is bringing illegal drugs and overdoses, human trafficking and violent crime into Montana communities,” he said in a statement. “President Biden’s own DHS secretary says the crisis at the border is as bad as it’s been in decades, and maybe ever. The Biden administration’s Central American Minors Program is making the problem even worse by encouraging illegal immigration into the United States.”

Last November, Knudsen was one of three attorneys general to sue the administration over its guidelines for deciding when to deport immigrants living in the country illegally. The administration limited deportations to those with certain aggravating circumstances, such as representing a threat to national security, public safety or border security.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

