AG, Gallatin County attorney at odds on Rockin R Bar case

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert were at odds on Thursday over Knudsen's pressure to dismiss a case against a Bozeman bar that refused to adhere to the early closing time established as a COVID-19 precaution.
Knudsen, in a statement released Thursday morning, said he was exercising the supervisory powers of his office to press the Gallatin County attorney to dismiss its case against the Rocking R Bar.
Knudsen said the move was made to send a message to local businesses that the new GOP-led state government will be far less imposing on businesses. His release made no mention of COVID-19 or the ongoing pandemic.
"The 10 o'clock closure rule defies common sense," Knudsen said in the release. "This type of government overreach is devastating to Montana workers and small business. Our action today is a clear message that we need to safely reopen our economy and will not allow overzealous local governments to hold Montana businesses and their employees hostage."
Lambert, however, in a statement declined to dismiss the case by noon Friday as sought by Knudsen, contending the state of Montana is not party to the case.
"Today I talked to a party to the R Bar case, Health Officer Matt Kelley," Lambert wrote. "Mr. Kelley does not agree to dismissal, so the rule cited by the attorney general cannot be employed to dismiss the case by noon on January 15, 2021."
Asked about Lambert's response, a Knudsen spokesperson pointed to a segment of state law that states, "to exercise supervisory powers over county attorneys in all matters pertaining to the duties of their offices".
Regardless of Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's recent action to repeal the 10 p.m. closing time for bars, an emergency rule Gallatin County officials enacted Wednesday retains the precaution.
A judge ruled in December the Rocking R Bar would have to follow health directives in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. Bar owner Mike Hope, who had been on a coronavirus relief fund task force set up by then Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, argued the 10 p.m. closing time was arbitrary and legally unenforceable.
Lambert countered that young people were likely driving the upswing in COVID-19 cases in the county. While Judge Rienne McElyea had issued an injunction ordering the bar to adhere to the rules, she added the ruling was not final, according to the Associated Press.
The supervisory power is a rare and drastic step allowed by the attorney general, and not exercised since 2014, when then-Attorney General Tim Fox pressed then-Missoula County Attorney Fred Van Valkenburg to reach an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, which sought to install new guidelines for sexual assault investigation in the local prosecutor's office.
On Thursday, Knudsen told the Montana State News Bureau he hopes not to exercise it again.
"That's a pretty drastic measure," Knudsen said. "Certainly, as a former county attorney, I understand that. It's not something I'm looking to do a lot of, hopefully (it) isn't something I have to do again. But I thought in this particular case it was necessary."
It wasn't clear Thursday what would be the next step in the Rocking R Bar case.