AG, Gallatin County attorney at odds on Rockin R Bar case

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert were at odds on Thursday over Knudsen's pressure to dismiss a case against a Bozeman bar that refused to adhere to the early closing time established as a COVID-19 precaution.

Knudsen, in a statement released Thursday morning, said he was exercising the supervisory powers of his office to press the Gallatin County attorney to dismiss its case against the Rocking R Bar.

Knudsen said the move was made to send a message to local businesses that the new GOP-led state government will be far less imposing on businesses. His release made no mention of COVID-19 or the ongoing pandemic.

"The 10 o'clock closure rule defies common sense," Knudsen said in the release. "This type of government overreach is devastating to Montana workers and small business. Our action today is a clear message that we need to safely reopen our economy and will not allow overzealous local governments to hold Montana businesses and their employees hostage."

Lambert, however, in a statement declined to dismiss the case by noon Friday as sought by Knudsen, contending the state of Montana is not party to the case.