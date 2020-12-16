 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AG-elect taps Lavin for top MHP post
0 comments
topical

AG-elect taps Lavin for top MHP post

{{featured_button_text}}
Major Steve Lavin

Major Steve Lavin, of the Kalispell division of the Montana Highway Patrol, has been tapped by Attorney General-elect Austin Knudsen to lead the state police agency.

 Provided photo

Major Steve Lavin, of Kalispell, will lead the Montana Highway Patrol under the next Department of Justice administration, Attorney General-elect Austin Knudsen said Wednesday. 

"Steve has the vision, experience and leadership ability we need to tackle the difficult challenges we face," Knudsen, a Republican, said in a statement. "His integrity and steadfast devotion to duty will serve Montana well."

Lavin will succeed MHP Colonel Tom Butler, who was tapped for the job in 2013 by current Attorney General Tim Fox.

Lavin, born and raised in Helena, is a 1989 Montana State University graduate with a degree in sociology and criminal justice, according to the release. A 28-year veteran of the highway patrol, Lavin was elected to the state House of Representatives in 2011 and served four terms, most recently in 2017.

"I am honored to have this opportunity to serve the troopers of the Montana Highway Patrol and the people of Montana," Lavin said in the statement. "I appreciate Attorney General-elect Knudsen placing his confidence in me and look forward to the task ahead."

Lavin lives in Kalispell with his wife of 29 years, Amy Lavin, and has two children.

As a legislator, he carried bills that created a 24/7 sobriety program for impaired driving offenders and a "blue alert" system for violent offenders, as well as a bill allowing the harvesting of roadkill for consumption.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The local health care system is remobilizing for a second wave of Covid-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News