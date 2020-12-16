AG-elect taps Lavin for top MHP post

Major Steve Lavin, of Kalispell, will lead the Montana Highway Patrol under the next Department of Justice administration, Attorney General-elect Austin Knudsen said Wednesday.

"Steve has the vision, experience and leadership ability we need to tackle the difficult challenges we face," Knudsen, a Republican, said in a statement. "His integrity and steadfast devotion to duty will serve Montana well."

Lavin will succeed MHP Colonel Tom Butler, who was tapped for the job in 2013 by current Attorney General Tim Fox.

Lavin, born and raised in Helena, is a 1989 Montana State University graduate with a degree in sociology and criminal justice, according to the release. A 28-year veteran of the highway patrol, Lavin was elected to the state House of Representatives in 2011 and served four terms, most recently in 2017.

"I am honored to have this opportunity to serve the troopers of the Montana Highway Patrol and the people of Montana," Lavin said in the statement. "I appreciate Attorney General-elect Knudsen placing his confidence in me and look forward to the task ahead."