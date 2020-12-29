AG-elect names Department of Justice administrators

Montana Republican Attorney General-elect Austin Knudsen on Tuesday announced who will lead agency divisions in his Department of Justice.
Two division administrators will remain in the positions they've held in the administration of Republican Attorney General Tim Fox, who is termed out of office after eight years.
Others are entering state government for the first time. Earlier this month, Knudsen named Major Steve Lavin of the Kalispell division to lead the Montana Highway Patrol. Knudsen, who won in the November election with 59% of the vote, will be sworn into office Jan. 4.
“We have assembled a tremendous group of talented individuals. I am excited to have each one of them on our team,” Knudsen said in a release. “Working together we will improve efficiencies in our operations and ensure that the DOJ is responsive to all Montanans."
Motor Vehicle Division: Laurie Bakri, a Helena native, taught middle school for several years before entering the private sector to start a learning center. She later worked to oversee programming and operations for national and international learning centers. Most recently, Bakri was the business services supervisor in the Montana Secretary of State's Office.
Central Services Division: Stephanie Cote, who was Knudsen's transition coordinator for his incoming administration, owns a consulting business and serves on the board of a nonprofit organization. Cote is a former state legislator and also served as senior policy advisor to the Montana Secretary of State and Montana State Auditor. Cote will also serve as senior policy adviser to Knudsen.
Gaming Control Division: Rusty Gackle, an investor and entrepreneur, has owned and operated businesses in marketing, e-commerce, publishing, agriculture and real estate. He helps manage the family farm and a consulting business in Eastern Montana.
Information Technology Services Division: Michael Harris, of Miles City, was natural resources field representative for former Montana Republican U.S. Sen. Conrad Burns. Harris was also a department administrator for Gallatin County, where he led conservation and recreation programs. Harris was also the legislative liaison for the county commission.
Forensic Science Division: Scott Larson has been administrator of the division for more than three years after serving as toxicology supervisor in the Department of Justice. Larson received bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Montana, and previously worked as deputy chief toxicologist of the chief medical examiner in Washington, D.C.
Division of Criminal Investigation: Bryan Lockerby has spent the last eight years as administrator of the division, which serves as a state law enforcement agency. Lockerby spent 31 years with the Great Falls Police Department and is chairman of a number of committees focused on drug enforcement and criminal intelligence-information sharing initiatives.