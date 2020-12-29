AG-elect names Department of Justice administrators

Montana Republican Attorney General-elect Austin Knudsen on Tuesday announced who will lead agency divisions in his Department of Justice.

Two division administrators will remain in the positions they've held in the administration of Republican Attorney General Tim Fox, who is termed out of office after eight years.

Others are entering state government for the first time. Earlier this month, Knudsen named Major Steve Lavin of the Kalispell division to lead the Montana Highway Patrol. Knudsen, who won in the November election with 59% of the vote, will be sworn into office Jan. 4.

“We have assembled a tremendous group of talented individuals. I am excited to have each one of them on our team,” Knudsen said in a release. “Working together we will improve efficiencies in our operations and ensure that the DOJ is responsive to all Montanans."