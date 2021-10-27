AG confirms his deputy was involved in hospital dispute

Knudsen said he got involved because he was concerned about reports he received that the patient was being denied the ability to leave the hospital and that they could not access documents related to end-of-life situations.

The patient, Shirley Herrin, died Tuesday evening. She was involved in Republican politics and a longtime member of the Lewis and Clark Republican Women's Club, having twice served as its president.

Knudsen said he spoke with the hospital's chief executive officer and chief medical officer about the patient and said at the time he was satisfied with the response he got from the hospital officials. He called the conversation "cordial" and said he was assured the hospital would look into the issue.

In its statement last week, the hospital said it had acted properly in regards to the patient.

"We have reviewed all medical and legal records related to these incidents, and we have verified that our teams are providing care in accordance with clinical best practice, hospital policy and patient rights. Any allegations or assertions otherwise are unfounded," the hospital said then.

The hospital is under visitor restrictions because of the pandemic.