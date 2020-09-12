AG candidates have sharply different ideas of what the job should be

The U.S Supreme Court will hear a case in November, after the election, in which it could strike down the entire ACA. Before the court set its schedule, Knudsen said he didn't expect Montana's next attorney general to have much of a say in that case, predicting it would be argued before January. Graybill said if given the opportunity, he would make Montana's position in the proceedings much more assertive.

The cost of the U.S. Supreme Court ending the ACA is too high for Montana, Graybill said, pointing to the 7,500 jobs Medicaid expansion created here and the corresponding $600 million boost to the state economy. That's not to mention the 85,000 Montanans who have gained health insurance.

“There’s no more stark of an example,” Graybill said, between the candidates than on health care.

An aggressive attorney general who engages in lawsuits to advocate for Montanans when it comes to issues like prescription drug price fixing is the “difference between getting our money back and continuing to get ripped off," Graybill said, pointing to multi-state litigation that Montana could join or lead over the pricing of generic drugs.

Graybill would take the same approach to protect Montana’s existing campaign finance laws as well as look for cases that tee up a greater discussion at the federal level.