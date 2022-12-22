After several failed attempts, GOP lawmakers to create special election panel

Republican lawmakers plan to establish a special committee to review Montana’s election processes during the 2023 session, a long-held goal for some GOP legislators who have worked to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Senate President Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, on Thursday said the joint select committee will reflect the partisan makeup of the Legislature, with two Republicans and one Democrat from each chamber serving on the panel. The decision to appoint the select committee was first reported by the Montana Free Press.

While election-related legislation is typically under the purview of the state administration committees in the House and Senate, Ellsworth said the creation of the select committee reflects a need to better inform the public about election processes. It won’t pass legislation on to the full House, but will act as a “filter” for proposals that will still need to be vetted by the state administration committees, he said.

“I’ve heard it from even my constituents, people are worried about the election system and there’s a lot of misunderstanding about how does the process work,” Ellsworth said in an interview. “This is going to be a way to ensure there’s clarity in the process and if there’s anything that needs to be adjusted for the benefit of the people, then that’s something that will come out of that committee.”

His counterpart in the House, Speaker Matt Regier, said it's the Legislature's constitutional duty to ensure "that our election house is locked and secure," and that he feels the House State Administration Committee will be too busy with other legislation to take the "deep dive" into election processes that he envisions.

"Select committees are in our rules for a reason," Regier said, referring to a Republican-led committee created last session to review the judiciary's processes. "There’s time for that, that you don’t put on a standing committee, and I think elections are a big deal. It’s a foundation of a democracy."

House Minority Leader Kim Abbott said she had yet to consult with her leadership team on a House Democrat to appoint to the committee.

“From our perspective, Montana elections have been efficient and well-run and secure,” Abbott said. “They’re run largely by local officials that are well-liked and respected in their communities, and they do a good job. So this feels like a national push for something that is just not a problem in the state of Montana, and hasn’t been.”

Ellsworth said he will appoint Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, to chair the committee, and Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, and said his Democratic counterpart has appointed Sen. Ryan Lynch, D-Butte. Regier plans to appoint Republican Reps. Bob Phalen of Lindsay and Jerry Schillinger of Circle.

Aside from Glimm, those GOP lawmakers have been some of the most active in advancing unsubstantiated theories about election fraud. Manzella in particular has helped organize speaking engagements for several nationally prominent election skeptics during the interim.

They’ve also been among the most vocal proponents of a special committee to investigate the state’s elections, a push that first emerged in September 2021. Since the last session, right-wing Republican legislators tried several times, unsuccessfully, to either establish an interim committee to do so or call a special session with the hopes of setting one up.

Manzella, who has already requested bill drafts for at least 38 election-related legislative proposals, said in an interview Thursday that she believes the committee will be the appropriate venue to discuss those measures.

“Going through the statutes we can see that there are several areas of weakness, or at least that’s our perception at this time and we want to make sure we clear up any of those vulnerabilities and plug the holes as necessary,” she said.

She identified chain-of-custody issues and a case of alleged voter fraud on the Hi-Line earlier this year as areas that legislation could improve the process. The voter-fraud incident centered on a pair of noncitizen residents of Phillips County who allegedly cast ballots in a narrowly decided mayoral race. The case was effectively closed after the two women dropped out of contact with county prosecutors.

Under the rules governing the House and Senate, Ellsworth can establish a select committee at any time, but the House Speaker must do so on the floor of the lower chamber, so the committee won’t be officially set up until the session starts on Jan. 2.

Ellsworth declined to say whether the committee will be granted subpoena power, but said he doesn’t think they will be necessary. He said he’s reached out to Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen and hopes her office will participate in the committee’s work, along with county-level elections officials.

Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers echoed Abbott's skepticism that the committee's true purpose was to provide clarity. He said Democrats would be instead focused on issues including property taxes, affordable housing and access to child care.

"Those are the big issues that Montanans want us working on," Flowers said. "They don’t want us exploring conspiracy theories in order to take away our voting rights."

Ellsworth laughed at the suggestion that the committee could become a forum for conspiracy theories or misinformation. And he said he sees no need to limit the committee’s scope of work.

“The scope is elections,” Ellsworth said. “That’s the reason why it needs attention, it’s a more complicated process than just dropping off a ballot, and there’s a lot of different ways it’s done locally and on the state level and on the federal level.”

Despite the intense scrutiny of election processes that followed the 2020 presidential election, very few modern instances of voter fraud have been identified in Montana.

Aside from this year’s case in Phillips County, only two other recent cases have resulted in convictions. In 2020 a man in Gallatin County pleaded guilty to using his driver’s license number to submit a phony voter registration under a different name, and in 2011 a Liberty County man was caught after voting his ex-wife’s ballot without her permission.