After mishandling suicide, Reflections Academy to close Saturday

"The news of the closure of Reflections has helped our clients know that nobody else will have to endure what they went through during their time at the Reflections Academy," Lucas Foust, a Bozeman attorney who represents the former students in their case against Reflections, said in an email Wednesday. "We look forward to continuing to pursue justice for these very brave survivors whom we are fortunate to represent."

Court filings submitted in the case earlier this year from attorneys of Cameron Pullan, a former employee who is accused by a former participant of sexual assault, indicated a criminal investigation may be underway into the allegations. Sanders County Attorney Naomi Leisz told the Montana State News Bureau her office declined to charge Pullan because both Pullan and the participant involved had both left the state.

"This does not mean the County Attorney doesn’t not believe the reporting party was a victim of a crime or that I doubt the veracity of the allegations made," Leisz's office said in a statement shared with the Montana State News Bureau in July. "This office declined prosecution as the County Attorney determined that she would not be able to meet her burden of proof with the information contained in the investigative file."