After meeting, Senate committees now say public can testify over Zoom

On the opening day of the session, the hallways of the building were less full than they would have been in a non-pandemic year. But still groups of people not wearing masks and huddled together filled doorways and narrow passageways. About a quarter of House Republicans wore masks on the floor as they were sworn in, while about 70% of Senate Republicans did. All Democrats in the building were masked.

"For 130 years, people have been coming to this building to testify on bills. They rode their horse, their old Model T, but they came here physically to the Capitol. And I've decided not to accept Zoom testimony from witnesses outside of the building here," Regier said before the committee chairs met.

Sen. Bryce Bennett, a Democrat from Missoula who objected to the proposal, said while distancing measures might be possible in a separate room or large meeting space, just accessing the Capitol could put the public at risk.

"It's nice and well to say that there is social distancing in this room, people can wear masks in this room. But to get up to this room, as we all know, you have to come through crowded hallways, you have to run into a whole bunch of folks," Bennett said. "And for a lot of people, especially those in vulnerable conditions, that's a real challenge. And I just don't want to silence the voices of anyone here in Montana."