After election, proposals to change Montana Constitution pile up

If Republicans get their way in the coming legislative session, Montana voters may be making a lot of constitutional decisions when they mark up their ballots in November 2024.

Armed with their first supermajority in the last half-century, GOP lawmakers have already requested a raft of constitutional amendments in the month since Election Day, and appear to have their sights set on the state Board of Public Education, the redistricting process and the Montana Supreme Court.

A constitutional referendum — asking voters to decide on a proposed change to the state’s guiding document — requires a two-thirds vote of the entire Legislature, or 100 out of 150 members. Republicans now hold 102 seats, which could be a game-changer for enacting conservative priorities or protecting them from being overturned in the courts.

As of Thursday, Republican lawmakers had submitted 45 requests for draft legislation to propose constitutional amendments. Less than one-third of bill draft requests ever make it out of the drafting process to become bills in the Legislature. But the volume of proposed amendments, with three weeks still left until the 2023 session begins, already dwarfs the 14 total requests submitted over the course of the previous Legislature.

Jessi Bennion, a political science professor at Carroll College and Montana State University, said that’s not surprising, given the long-simmering angst conservatives have held for the state Constitution. In past years it wasn’t necessarily explicit, although some prominent Republicans have in recent years used sharp language to criticize the document that was overhauled in 1972.

“Montana’s Constitution was always seen as kind of a landmark progressive document in the country,” Bennion said. “We’re one of the only states that has (a right to) 'a clean and healthful environment' written into our Constitution … At the time, that was kind of a landmark thing.”

There are already at least two GOP requests for changes to Article IX, which contains that environmental language. Most draft requests don't contain any more specifics than are provided in the titles, but a range of other subjects appear to be in the crosshairs for Republicans.

Several referendum proposals concern Montana’s Board of Regents or the part of the Constitution that lays out the duties of that body, which oversees the state’s public university system. While declining to specify the language he’ll pursue, Rep. Mike Hopkins, R-Missoula, said his request is a direct response to recent court rulings striking down GOP-sponsored laws that sought to set policies on college campuses.

“I think what we’re dealing with is language clarifying that the Board of Regents has to respect all portions of the Constitution, it doesn’t get to pick and choose,” Hopkins said of his proposal.

One of his bills from the 2021 session was recently struck down by the courts for attempting to impose policies on “internal university affairs,” which the Supreme Court has said is an authority given to the Board of Regents by the state constitution. The bill sought to prohibit universities from disciplining students for speech, with some exceptions.

It was among four laws passed by Republicans in 2021 that have been struck down for overstepping the Board of Regents’ authority. Hopkins suggested his referendum could also be crafted to grant the Legislature oversight power of the board.

Hot-button social issues that Republicans have focused on nationally feature prominently in the list of requests. Five specifically address gun rights, the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution or “constitutional carry” — which typically refers to eliminating limits on a person’s right to carry firearms, concealed or openly.

Rep. Caleb Hinkle, a Belgrade Republican, has requested seven constitutional amendments, ranging from guns to “establishing a parent’s bill of rights” to creating a constitutional definition for gender. He didn’t respond to interview requests. Last session Hinkle spearheaded a failed attempt to pass a referendum defining "personhood" in the Constitution as beginning at conception.

Democrats in the state have been warning since before the election that a supermajority could give Republicans a path to eliminating abortion rights in Montana. The state Supreme Court currently recognizes that right under the state Constitution’s privacy protections, though a case is pending before the court in which Montana's GOP attorney general is asking to overturn that.

But only one draft request so far potentially implicates that provision, which Bennion suggested could be a recognition by Republicans that the abortion issue hasn’t played well elsewhere in the country. Over the summer, voters in deep-red Kansas overwhelmingly rejected a ballot measure that could have paved the way to an outright abortion ban in that state.

“That could be them looking around and seeing other conservative states that haven’t been able to have those wins,” Bennion said. “They might be kind of pushing the brakes.”

Incoming Senate President Jason Ellsworth, a Hamilton Republican, alluded to exercising restraint in a speech last month as he asked his colleagues to support his bid for the Senate’s top leadership post.

“I want to make sure we’re responsible with that opportunity,” Ellsworth said, referring to the GOP supermajority, “we handle it the way people want to see it and we pass and potentially put things on the ballot that people want to see."

Other possible constitutional tweaks may have more widespread support from the state’s dominant party. The Constitution creates the state’s redistricting commission, which it splits between Democrats and Republicans, with the two parties tasked with selecting a fifth member. In practice, they typically deadlock and the constitution then leaves that final appointment to the Supreme Court.

A half-dozen proposals already seek to change the redistricting process. Hopkins has also requested one of those, and said his proposal would remove the commission’s discretion over which criteria to include and prioritize in the redistricting process.

Democrats and Republicans on the commission have fought over those criteria as the current redistricting process plays out, with a new map due to lawmakers shortly after the session starts. Republicans tend to favor focusing on criteria like compactness keeping communities of interest whole. Democrats have advocated for considering competitiveness and maps that don’t “unduly favor” a political party.

“They’re sitting there and looking at political criteria and figuring out how many seats is the minority going to have,” Hopkins said. “I like competitiveness, obviously … but that’s not part of the actual redistricting process, or at least it shouldn’t be.”

Other GOP lawmakers in the past have sought to change the makeup of the commission or remove the Supreme Court from the process.

The state’s high court has also been a frequent target of Republican critique, and several proposals appear aimed at finishing what the GOP started in 2021. After the court struck down an attempt by Republicans to have justices elected by districts instead of statewide votes, at least one referendum proposes adding that to the constitution. Others involve term limits for judges or recalling them.

Some proposals may find bipartisan support. A Republican-sponsored referendum to add digital privacy protections to the constitution passed with bipartisan support in 2021, and voters overwhelming supported it last month. Rep.-elect Daniel Zolnikov, a Billings Republican who previously served in the House, has requested a constitutional referendum “to preserve stream access for the public.” Stream access based on the high water mark of waterways is currently preserved under a state Supreme Court ruling and statute.

But Democrats have painted the GOP supermajority as an existential threat to the state’s guiding document. Republicans have argued that a supermajority doesn’t give them unchecked power over the future of the state constitution. They’re only proposals until the voters decide.

Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers counters that Montana voters have the ability, every 20 years, to vote for a new constitutional convention to draft up a fresh document. So far, they’ve opted to keep it since 1972's update. And he said it’s “naïve to just label these as options” for voters.

“Any time you put a referendum on the ballot, it has the potential to pass,” Flowers said. “And if that referendum passes and we lose fundamental rights and freedoms that are in the Constitution, that’s an incredible loss for the state, in my opinion, and can change the state in dramatic ways.”