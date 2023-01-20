Advocates rally for climate action at Montana Capitol

Under banners saying “Protect Our Home,” climate change advocates rallied at the state Capitol Friday, blasting inaction on climate and demanding politicians move on solutions.

The Climate Advocacy Day featured a panel discussion with legislators, a climate fair and roundtable with activists, but it was a noon rally attended by nearly 300 people that anchored the event as attendees pushed their message of urgently needed action.

“We are here in our capitol because we know every person in Montana is going to be impacted by the climate crisis. It’s happening already,” said Winona Bateman with Families for a Livable Climate, one of the hosts of the event. “We’re losing crops to high heat and drought, floods, wildfires and smoke are impacting families and business across the state.”

The rally featured speakers from Montana’s Native American tribes, environmental policy advocates, religious leaders and young Montanans concerned about the future. Many of the speakers pointed to Montana’s constitutional guarantee of a clean and healthful environment, saying that current energy and pollution policies jeopardize those rights.

Amber Shaffer, community organizer with All Nations Health Center in Missoula, said the center teaches traditional practices that includes seeking out natural ingredients found in Montana’s landscape. Acquiring those materials has become more difficult as weather extremes have made access difficult at times and some ingredients have become scarce.

“If we are going to continue teaching future generations of our ways, we need to step up and acknowledge that climate change is real and it is affecting us every day and that it will take all of us working together, across party lines and across races, to return the earth to the way it should be,” she said.

Anne Hedges with the Montana Environmental Information Center criticized continued policies focused on fossil fuels in Montana, by the Montana Public Service Commission, Legislature, governor and utilities.

“We have the momentum but we don’t have the time,” she said. “We don’t have time to pay millions of dollars to a utility to destroy the climate. We must demand change at every level of government. We must be loud, we must be insistent, we must be unified and we must hurry.”

Kyle McIntyre spoke as a member of the republicEN Leadership Council, a conservative group concerned about climate change. He endorsed bridging a divide by incorporating conservative principles into the climate discussion, such as analogizing national debt with climate debt impacting future generations.

“I believe in order to solve climate in a way that survives the next changing of the political guard, it’s insufficient to focus on beating or converting conservatives, rather we must enter into a joint ownership of this issue and look to the unique value that a conservative perspective can bring,” he said.

Victoria Gasparakis, a junior at Park High School, led four youth speakers who tore into policies that would saddle them with the consequences.

“The truth of the matter is our planet is decaying, dying and the people in power are not doing anything,” she said. “We are not going out with a bang, but rather a whimper. The slow decent into extreme natural disasters, the rise in sea levels and unbreathable air. This needs to stop, we need to change.”

Gwen Lankford, Climate Smart Missoula board member and a member of the steering committee for the CSKT Climate Change Advisory Committee, was flanked by her two daughters, and talked about acknowledging a deeper connection between all people and the planet.

“When I say I have gratitude for these things like the landscape that gives us food, gives us shelter, that protects us in so many ways, you know the land does not belong to us, we belong to the land,” she said.