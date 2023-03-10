Supporters of a change that would provide people with Medicaid coverage for 12 months after giving birth made their pleas to legislators Thursday to approve funding for the proposal.

Originally a part of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s budget, the year of postpartum coverage was not supported by a budget subcommittee after opposition from GOP lawmakers. Instead, the committee backed a plan to offer up to six months of coverage for people with a diagnosis of substance use disorder or mental health issue.

About 1,000 women would be covered if the 12-month program went into place, the director of the state health department said in a hearing Thursday. The current coverage period is 60 days.

The six-month option lawmakers gave approval to would cost about $455,150 in state funds each year and $1.03 million in federal dollars every year. The 12-month option would cost $1.37 million in state funds and $3.13 in federal money annually.

On Thursday before the full House Appropriations Committee, Liz Albers, on behalf of the American Heart Association, advocated for the funding.

“We know that pregnancy is the first time many women see a physician on a regular basis and … regular visits provide an opportunity to address chronic and pregnancy-related conditions including diabetes and high blood pressure,” Albers said. “More than one in three maternal deaths occur following birth, with the cause of specific mortality from heart disease and stroke being highest in the six weeks to a year after giving birth.”

“ … Providing continued access to medical care during the first year following birth ensures new moms remain healthy and prepared to take on the responsibility of raising a baby,” Albers said.

A CDC report found that 30% of postpartum deaths occurred between 43 and 365 days after birth, Albers said.

The money would be included in the $7.9 billion state health department budget, the largest portion of Montana’s $13.4 billion biennium proposed budget.

Melody Cunningham, who spoke on behalf of the Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said overdose risk for moms with substance use disorders is highest from seven to 12 months after giving birth.

Limiting the program to those with diagnoses of mental health issues or substance use disorders makes it hard to get access since many people can't even get into regular care or specialists to get those diagnoses, Cunningham said.

Stephanie Morton, director of programs and impact for Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies told lawmakers a six-month limit was too short to capture many problems that happen with mothers after birth.

“Limiting coverage to just certain diagnoses and also to six months does not acknowledge the chronic nature of these conditions, nor does it acknowledge the physical conditions that can and do occur in the postpartum period. The stigma associated with asking for help with mental health, including struggling with substance use, makes these conversations particularly difficult,” Morton said. “Perhaps even more pressing for families is the fear of the loss of custody of a child due to these issues. A trusting, ongoing relationship with a provider is the best way to ensure that moms will ask for help when they need it.”

The committee is expected to vote on the health department’s budget next week. The full state budget will then advance to the House floor for debate.

The Associated Press reported this week that GOP leaders in more than six states are adding 12 months of postpartum coverage, tying it to bills that limit access to abortions and citing it as support for new mothers.

The AP reported that Wyoming’s governor recently signed a bill expanding coverage to a year, calling it a “signature piece of pro-life legislation.”

Montana's Legislature is weighing several bills to restrict access to abortions this session.

— This story contains reporting from the Associated Press.