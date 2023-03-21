The Montana State Hospital underwent another change in leadership this week while the state health department continues to search for a permanent administrator.

Carter Anderson, previously the inspector general at the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, is out as interim administrator of the facility in Warm Springs.

Anderson took over in April when the last administrator, Kyle Fouts, was removed and transferred to another facility. A new interim administrator, David Culberson, took over the post Monday, according to the health department.

Fouts' tenure ended days after the federal government terminated the hospital's certification and federal reimbursement agreement due to repeated failures to maintain health and safety standards at the facility.

The months around that collapse were tense. Several patients had died preventable deaths. Staffing vacancies for some positions were as high as 70%. And a reliance on traveling staff had put the facility more than $7 million over budget.

Interviews with staff over the past year indicated Anderson had been a stabilizing presence for the facility, but on Monday employees told the Montana State News Bureau they were informed he had been put on administrative leave.

The Montana Free Press first reported Anderson's departure.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Health and Human Services declined to comment on the nature of Anderson's departure from the state hospital or whether he had been reassigned within the department, saying it was a personnel matter.

Culberson is the former chief executive officer of San Joaquin General Hospital in California. He departed that position in June last year, according to reporting by the Stockton Record.

"David joins MSH with more than 30 years of experience in hospital administration and turnarounds, including at publicly owned and operated facilities," DPHHS spokesperson Jon Ebelt said Tuesday. "We look forward to benefiting from David’s leadership and expertise in inpatient behavioral health facility management as MSH continues its substantial reform journey after more than a decade of neglect."

While Culberson steps into the new role as an interim administrator, Ebelt said the department is actively looking to recruit a permanent administrator and that the job is posted online.

The state Legislature, meanwhile, is currently wading through several proposals to relieve the many issues at the state hospital. The state health department has proposed a $300 behavioral health initiative that would, among other objectives, establish two new behavioral treatment facilities. Lawmakers have expressed much skepticism for such a large financial request without more details such as locations of the building sites and whether or not the state would run those facilities or contract operations out to a third party.

Another bill would end the practice of admitting dementia and Alzheimer's patients to the state hospital. It is already forbidden by its policies from doing so, although the ongoing practice was identified by lawmakers last year as an issue that could resolve some of the staff training issues.

That bill has passed through the House Health and Human Services Committee as well as the House floor, and on Monday was assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee. It has not yet been scheduled for a hearing.