Administrator out at Montana State Hospital

Kyle Fouts will no longer be the administrator of the troubled Montana State Hospital, the state health department confirmed Thursday.

Fouts, who has been the hospital administrator since 2019, had been identified by current and former staff as a significant driver of the employee exodus that forced the facility to rely more heavily on contracted staff, exacerbating other issues at the hospital in Warm Springs.

Carter Anderson, inspector general at the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, will serve as the interim administrator at Montana State Hospital.

Fouts will be transferred in early May to another administrative role, this time at the Intensive Behavior Center in Boulder, according to an email sent to lawmakers Thursday morning. The center is a 12-bed facility for people with intellectual disabilities.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services shared the information contained in that email with the Montana State News Bureau on Thursday.

"DPHHS is grateful for Kyle’s service at (Montana State Hospital) and (Montana Chemical Dependency Center), and looks forward to the experience that he will bring to (Intensive Behavior Center)," the email to lawmakers stated, adding Fouts has 32 years of supervisory experience in the public sector and previously worked as the administrator of the Montana Chemical Dependency Center in Butte from 2015 to 2018.

Jon Ebelt, a spokesperson for the department, said Thursday Rebecca de Camara has been acting administrator at the Boulder facility as part of her duties as head of the Developmental Services Division.

The Montana State Hospital lost its federal reimbursement agreement with the federal government earlier this month for repeated failures to meet health and safety standards required by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, lapses that resulted in preventable deaths, according to a CMS report in February.

NBC Montana was first to report the end of Fouts' tenure at the state hospital.

The email to lawmakers also announced Diane Rafferty and Chris Baglio will jointly fill the role of executive facilities director for the state's health care facilities. The two work for contractor Alvarez & Marsal.

The position is part of a reorganization at DPHHS that puts the facilities under one division within the department. The state signed a $2.2 million contract with Alvarez & Marsal on April 7 to establish the new division and stabilize the workforce issues plaguing the state's facilities, although the state hospital's woes have been front of mind for the department.

Alvarez & Marsal staff "hit the ground running this week and participated in several in-person meetings with DPHHS leadership, MSH officials, and external stakeholders. DPHHS is committed to a methodical, strategic and data-driven approach to reforming MSH and other state-operated facilities," Charlie Brereton, the department's chief of staff, wrote in the email to lawmakers Thursday.

William Evo has also been hired by the state as deputy administrator for health care facilities operations, another new position created in the reorganization that DPHHS said began last year.

Mountain-Pacific Quality Health, another contractor, is also working with the department to develop a plan of correction to address the "immediate jeopardy" citations reported by CMS earlier this year, according to the department.

This story will be updated.

