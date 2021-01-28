Administration says Dems capital gains bill conflicts with plans

A bill from a Bozeman Democrat that he said would create a more equitable tax system runs afoul of what the governor's office says is their legislative proposal to attract businesses to the state.

Rep. Jim Hamilton on Thursday introduced a bill to limit the state's capital gains tax credit. His bill would have the state's 2% capital gains credit taken against either their net capital gains or taxable income. The legislation would boost the state's revenues by about $2.7 million each year.

Under the current tax system, Hamilton said, if two people had the same taxable income, the person with capital gains would have a lower tax rate. He said that system was inequitable, and while he wants to see a larger overhaul of the state's system, his bill would be an improvement.

"We need to fix a hole in our system that has created a lack of equity," Hamilton told the House Taxation Committee on Thursday.

Those who spoke in support of House Bill 161 echoed Hamilton in saying they felt the bill corrected a mistake made when the state overhauled its tax system in 2003.

Lee Baerlocher, administrator of the Business and Income Taxes Division at the Department of Revenue, spoke in opposition to the bill on behalf of the administration of Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.