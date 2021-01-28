Administration says Dems capital gains bill conflicts with plans

A bill from a Bozeman Democrat that he said would create a more equitable tax system runs afoul of what the governor's office says is their legislative proposal to attract businesses to the state.
Rep. Jim Hamilton on Thursday introduced a bill to limit the state's capital gains tax credit. His bill would have the state's 2% capital gains credit taken against either their net capital gains or taxable income. The legislation would boost the state's revenues by about $2.7 million each year.
Under the current tax system, Hamilton said, if two people had the same taxable income, the person with capital gains would have a lower tax rate. He said that system was inequitable, and while he wants to see a larger overhaul of the state's system, his bill would be an improvement.
"We need to fix a hole in our system that has created a lack of equity," Hamilton told the House Taxation Committee on Thursday.
Those who spoke in support of House Bill 161 echoed Hamilton in saying they felt the bill corrected a mistake made when the state overhauled its tax system in 2003.
Lee Baerlocher, administrator of the Business and Income Taxes Division at the Department of Revenue, spoke in opposition to the bill on behalf of the administration of Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.
"A centerpiece of the governor's comeback plan is to create a stable tax climate with certain broad-based and targeted tax reductions to make Montana attractive to business owners and entrepreneurs," Baerlocher said. " ... The administration is concerned that this bill, by reducing the capital gains credit in certain circumstances, sends the wrong message to prospective business investors."
Gianforte's budget proposal includes what Baerlocher said would be called the Entrepreneur Magnet Bill. That legislation, which hasn't been introduced yet, would exempt new businesses that bring long-term jobs to the state from capital gains taxes on the sale of employee-owned stock. Hamilton countered that he'd read several studies showing people don't make location choices based on tax policy.
Hamilton's bill isn't the first time legislative Democrats and the Republican governor have clashed over tax policy this session. The minority party plans to offset some of the tax cuts it proposes this session by reinstating the top income tax bracket to the 2003 level of 8.9%; that would be on incomes of more than $500,000 a year. Gianforte's budget plans to cut the top marginal individual income tax rate from 6.9% to 6.75%, which he argues will make the state more competitive with its neighbors.
The committee also heard a bill from Rep. Paul Fielder, of Thompson Falls, that would eliminate taxes on Social Security income. A similar bill was vetoed in the last session by the former Democratic governor, who said it would reduce state revenues too much.
A fiscal note attached to the bill and signed by Fielder estimated by the 2025 fiscal year, the state would lose $101 million in revenue from Fielder's bill. Fielder said he understood the revenue hit, but that his goal was tax cuts.
"The voters in my district didn't send me here to protect government revenue sources. They sent me here to lower taxes," Fielder said.
Barbara Archer, a representative for Big Sky 55+, which advocates for Montana 55 and older, said most low- and moderate-income Montanans already have Social Security exempt on their incomes.
Erik Burke, the executive director for the Montana Federation of Public Employees, said the fiscal fallout from the bill would put the state into a challenging fiscal situation.
"We simply don't believe this is the right way to go," Burke said.
The committee did not take immediate action on the bills.