Administration lauds ARPA rollout, Democrats criticize pace of spending

Alme said the speed at which ARPA money is spent is inherently different because the pandemic and economy are in a different stage than it was when the state got CARES Act funding in the spring of 2020.

“When the CARES Act was passed, you recall we were just entering the pandemic,” Alme said in a statement provided to the Montana State News Bureau on Friday. “We were having layoffs, there was money needed for contact-tracing, there were a lot of emergent public health needs — and Congress recognized that and said, ‘We’re passing this for these emergent needs, but this money needs to be spent by Dec. 31 of this year (2020). States, we want you to get this money out the door to deal with this emergent crisis.’ The purpose of ARPA was to help the economy recover from the long-term effects.”

The governor’s office has also pointed out with programs like money for water and sewer projects, grant receipts must first spend their own money before being reimbursed, which is when the money would appear in the “spent” category.