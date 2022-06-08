ACLU Montana challenges DPHHS birth certificate rule

That comes after the state refused to allow people to make updates to their birth certificates using a form, as was the process before the new law. The state health department then issued an emergency rule that actually went further than the new law by blocking people from changing their birth certificates in all cases except if there was a data entry error.

“When I saw the temporary emergency rule, my heart dropped,” Amelia Marquez, a Billings resident who is one of the plaintiffs, said in a statement. “As a soon-to-be social studies educator, I explain to the students that we live in a society of checks and balances. To see a state agency disregard another branch of government's legal order felt disappointing to say the least. I would like to see our state do better and protect me and other Montanans’ rights rather than continuing to fight to trample on them.”

Republicans passed Senate Bill 280 last year to require surgery and petitioning a court to update a birth certificate, citing frustration with an administrative rule from a previous Democratic administration that allowed people to update their birth certificates using a form through the state health department.

A year ago, ACLU of Montana sued the state on behalf of two transgender Montanans over the new law. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Marquez and a trans man identified as John Doe in court proceedings. It is against the state of Montana; Gov. Greg Gianforte; the state Department of Public Health and Human Services, which handles birth certificates; and department Director Adam Meier.

The plaintiffs in the case said the law puts them at risk of violence and harassment if they have documents that could force them to reveal they are transgender in a dangerous situation. In 2021, the Human Rights Campaign said there were 50 fatal attacks on transgender people in the U.S., a record high. The organization reported so far this year there have already been 14 fatal attacks. Plaintiffs also said that not all transgender Montanans undergo surgery and that the law meant they’d have to disclose private medical information in court.

In April, Billings Judge Michael Moses halted enforcement of the law through a preliminary injunction.

"Living one’s life consistently with one’s gender identity includes using identity documents that accurately reflect one’s gender identity," Moses wrote in his order. "Gender-affirming surgery, even for those transgender people who have a medical need for it, does not 'change' their sex, but rather affirms it."

In their Tuesday motion, plaintiffs asked Moses to clarify his initial order requires the state to go back to using the 2017 form, compel the state to use that form and hold them in contempt if they don't and order the emergency rule unlawful.

While the ACLU said Moses’ order meant the state should return to the status-quo from before the law was passed and allow updates through a form, the state Department of Public Health and Human Services disagreed.

"The Department of Public Health and Human Services believes that all individuals should be treated with dignity and respect, and that they should be provided all of the rights and protections to which they are entitled under the Constitutions and laws of the State of Montana and of the United States," department spokesperson Jon Ebelt said in an emailed statement in May. "The rule obeys the court's order, addresses a critical regulatory gap, and remains consistent with current law, as well as the science."

The emergency rule said Moses’ decision left the department “in an ambiguous and uncertain situation.”

“The department needs, immediately, to correct this confusion and clearly set forth the standards under which such applications will be processed. Montanans deserve to know how such applications will be handled in this period,” the rule read.

The department's rule said Moses' ruling is at odds with the National Institutes of Health and other sources cited in the emergency rule. The sources cited by DPHHS in its emergency rule include a letter to the editor in the Irish Journal of Medical Science that argues sex is genetic, binary and immutable.

"The department agrees," the rule states.

But the ACLU said Wednesday the state was “actively seeking ways to circumvent returning to the 2017 rules which are uncomplicated,” according to staff attorney Akilah Lane.

“From 2017 until last year, the state provided a process for individuals to correct the sex designation on their birth certificates. The state’s willful refusal to comply with the Order only serves to hurt transgender Montanans,” Lane said in an emailed statement. “And it demonstrates that in fact the purpose of the law all along was to hurt transgender Montanans. Enough is enough. The court order could not be any clearer and the state should be held accountable for its refusal to comply.”

The health department did not immediately return an email seeking comment Wednesday.

Montana Democratic state lawmakers on an interim committee with oversight over the health department have also raised concerns over the rule, calling it unlawful, though it's unclear if they could gain support from any Republicans on the committee to take action.

