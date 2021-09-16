About 20% of state's stopgap funding for students' mental health spent

Rob Watson, the superintendent for Missoula County Public Schools, said the district has cut back from having 31 teams helping students to 10 this school year. The district plans to submit its costs for providing services to be reimbursed by the bridge funding, but had to plan for that funding’s expiration and being on the hook for some of the obligations going forward.

“We committed to start the year with 10 CSCT teams. Then we would wait and see what the actual match was going to be. If it’s 35% we couldn’t afford more than 10,” Watson said. “ … We won’t be able to serve the same number of students. We won’t even be able to serve all our schools. … It’s greatly reduced in terms of what we’ve had in the past.”

Watson said districts were told they couldn't use the federal money that’s come to schools in various aid packages to offset the fallout from the pandemic, a massive pot of money some GOP legislators pointed to this week as a solution.

Missoula has used some of its federal COVID-19 aid to hire social workers directly for its school, which has consumed a “big chunk” of that money and won’t be sustainable, Watson said. He added the third-party provider of CSCT services already has the experience.