About 2 dozen close contacts reached by Montana Legislature's tracer

A contact tracer hired by the state Legislature has made about two dozen contacts for COVID-19 exposure, including positive cases, since starting the position last month.
Four lawmakers have tested positive since the session convened Jan. 4. It is being held under a hybrid model with the option for remote participation. Many Republicans have participated in person, while Democrats have had a mix of people in the building and not.
While the Legislature's COVID-19 panel and legislative leadership have said they will release information about lawmakers who test positive, there's not a reporting system in place for staff who are state employees working the session, though some information has been provided to the media upon request.
Susan Fox, the executive director of the Legislative Services Division, said in an email this week there's an effort to create a coordinated way to report on cases associated with the Capitol and how many people have been tested, but that work hasn't been completed yet. The governor's office has responded to requests for information and said Thursday it had no new cases to report after confirming one among its staff last week.
Fox provided the information about people the Legislature's tracer has contacted in an email Thursday. She said the figures do not include information from other counties or if a lawmaker or legislative employee was not tested through the state employee health center in Helena or the Legislature's testing program.
It's not clear how many legislative staff have tested positive. The state Department of Administration said Jan. 27 in response to a media request that two people associated with the session had tested positive. Those people were not lawmakers, so they are likely staff. The information Fox released Thursday on the contact tracer's efforts included two staff members who were positive for the virus, but those people were contacted Feb. 8 and Feb. 3, after the Department of Administration's information was released.
It's also not clear how cases would be reported among members of the public who come to the building to testify, lobbyists or members of the media working in the building. Because those people are not employed by the state and are private citizens, there's no established way to track positive cases among those groups or make the information public, though contact tracing should still occur through county health offices.
A member of the press corps covering the Capitol also tested positive this week, and there are two close contacts associated with that case.
On Monday, the contact tracer made six contacts, including one lawmaker and five temporary legislative staff. One of those staff tested positive, according to the information provided by Fox.
The day prior, the Sunday Rep. Brian Putnam, R-Kalispell, announced he had tested positive for the virus, the contact tracer reported making contact with one positive case who was lawmaker. That same day the tracer contacted eight other lawmakers who were close contacts; two of whom did not need to quarantine because they met an exemption laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for people who have already contracted the virus within the last 90 days.
That same day the contact tracer also made contact with two lobbyists, one in Lewis and Clark County and one who had already returned to their home county.
On Feb. 3, the contact tracer made eight contacts, including one legislative staff member who was a positive case. The other contacts were four legislative staff, two relatives of the positive case who lived in Lewis and Clark County and one relative of the positive case, along with two minor children, in another county.
The contact tracer also made contact Jan. 31 with a lawmaker who was symptomatic but tested negative. The lawmaker self-quarantined.
Rep. Becky Beard, R-Elliston, announced she tested positive this week. She is not a close contact of Putnam's. The other lawmakers who have tested positive are Rep. Fiona Nave, of Columbus, who had not been in the Capitol at that point, and Rep. David Bedey, of Hamilton.