About 2 dozen close contacts reached by Montana Legislature's tracer

On Monday, the contact tracer made six contacts, including one lawmaker and five temporary legislative staff. One of those staff tested positive, according to the information provided by Fox.

The day prior, the Sunday Rep. Brian Putnam, R-Kalispell, announced he had tested positive for the virus, the contact tracer reported making contact with one positive case who was lawmaker. That same day the tracer contacted eight other lawmakers who were close contacts; two of whom did not need to quarantine because they met an exemption laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for people who have already contracted the virus within the last 90 days.

That same day the contact tracer also made contact with two lobbyists, one in Lewis and Clark County and one who had already returned to their home county.

On Feb. 3, the contact tracer made eight contacts, including one legislative staff member who was a positive case. The other contacts were four legislative staff, two relatives of the positive case who lived in Lewis and Clark County and one relative of the positive case, along with two minor children, in another county.

The contact tracer also made contact Jan. 31 with a lawmaker who was symptomatic but tested negative. The lawmaker self-quarantined.

Rep. Becky Beard, R-Elliston, announced she tested positive this week. She is not a close contact of Putnam's. The other lawmakers who have tested positive are Rep. Fiona Nave, of Columbus, who had not been in the Capitol at that point, and Rep. David Bedey, of Hamilton.

