Abortion review committee added to state budget bill

The lack of detail in the amendment to HB 2 on Tuesday was one of the objections raised by Sen. Janet Ellis, D-Helena.

"It seems like this panel could judge whether somebody has been raped, if there's been a case of incest, or if a doctor did do an abortion to save the life of a woman," Ellis said. "Those are legal activities and it just doesn't make any sense."

Sen. Ryan Osmundson, a Republican from Buffalo who chairs the Senate Finance and Clams Committee, countered that HB 2 could not include any policy proposals to clarify what the committee would be allowed to review. That proposal could come as an amendment to a companion bill before the expected end of the session later this week.

The federal Hyde Amendment prohibits federal funding to pay for abortion services except to save the life of the woman or if the pregnancy is the result of incest or rape.

In Montana, however, the courts have found in Jeannette R. v. Ellery the state Constitution requires the state's Medicaid program to cover abortions and leaves the decision of if an abortion is medically necessary up to the patient's doctor.

Courts have also found that the state's Medicaid program cannot treat abortion differently than childbirth when it comes to determine if a procedure is covered.