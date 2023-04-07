Supporters of access to sexual and reproductive health services rallied Friday at the Montana Capitol as the Legislature, dominated by a Republican supermajority, granted final passage to two bills ralliers have strongly opposed.

In the Capitol's second-floor rotunda, lawmakers and advocates thanked the audience for their defiance during the session and in the legislative sessions to come.

"The truth is that people, not legislators really set the tone for the debate in this building," Rep. SJ Howell, D-Missoula, said at Friday's rally. "The truth is that all power is and always has been with the people."

If mostly party-line votes with GOP support and Democratic opposition continue, more legislation that opponents say would limit access to abortion care looks poised to be heading to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.

The bills that passed Friday include legislation to ban the most commonly used abortion procedure in the second trimester. It’s carried by Speaker of the House Matt Regier, a Kalispell Republican who has described the procedure — called dilation and evacuation — as "barbaric." The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has said D&E "is evidence-based and medically preferred because it results in the fewest complications for women compared to alternative procedures.”

Sen. Steve Hinebauch, a Wibaux Republican, carried House Bill 721 in the Senate.

“This may not be enough for those of us who seek to end all abortions but it is an important step forward in the fight to protect the unborn,” Hinebauch said Thursday when the Senate debated the bill.

According to 2020 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 5.8% of abortions happen between 14–20 weeks’ gestation and only 0.9% occur after that point. Maternal-fetal medicine specialists who deal with high-risk pregnancies have repeatedly testified to lawmakers that abortions later in pregnancies are almost always for wanted pregnancies where something has gone tragically wrong.

Opponents to the bill have called it extreme government overreach and the Legislature inserting itself into private medical decisions between families and doctors that are protected by the state Constitution.

“I think it's clear that the intent is to distort what is otherwise a safe and effective procedure that is the standard of care for women seeking abortions,” said Democratic Sen. Jen Gross, of Billings, on Thursday in the Senate. “This bill takes aim at the quality of life of Montana women and by proxy their families, their employers, our communities.”

At one point during debate on the bill in the Senate Judiciary Committee, the Democratic members walked out over concerns about what they said was inflammatory and misleading language. Committee chair Sen. Keith Regier, the speaker’s father, said the debate was about “sharing ideas and opinions.”

Martha Fuller, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Montana, said during Friday's rally this session featured more misinformation than past Legislatures.

"This is the fifth legislative session that I have observed," she said. "It seems to me that I have heard more lies and misinformation about abortion and people who have abortions this session than I have ever heard before.

"No one, and I mean no one, cares more about health and safety of people who are having abortions in the state of Montana than Montana's abortions providers," she said.

The other bill that cleared the Legislature on Friday would require reporting of adverse effects following medication abortions. House Bill 786 was among those that were heard in a landslide of other legislation early in March against a transmittal deadline, drawing objections from opponents who were frustrated at the timing.

That vexation happened again at the end of March for another bill related to abortion, this time carried by Rep. Amy Regier, R-Kalispell and the sister of the Speaker of the House.

House Bill 968 would require consultation with parents for non-emancipated minors seeking abortion. Several people raised red flags that the bill had its initial hearing the morning after it was first read across the rostrum in the House, giving people limited time to know about giving public comment. Up against a procedural deadline, the bill was passed out of a committee the same day it was heard; Republicans made clear no rules were broken in the process even as opponents objected.

The bill came after a Helena judge earlier in the session found Montana’s parental consent law for minors seeking abortions unconstitutional and ordered a trial over a notification law.

Rep. Amy Regier’s bill was heard in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday, after clearing the House on mostly party lines.

Abortion landscape in Montana

This is the second legislative session with a GOP governor after 16 years of most abortion-limiting legislation meeting the veto pen of a Democratic governor. It’s the first since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision that overturned the right to access an abortion at the federal level. Montana’s state Constitution, however, still preserves that ability through its right-to-privacy provision upheld with the state Supreme Court’s 1999 Armstrong decision.

Though legislators did not bring a constitutional referendum aimed at abortion this session, one law advancing tries to address the GOP’s Armstrong problem. It’s carried by Sen. Keith Regier, a Republican from Kalispell.

Regier said he believed the Supreme Court erred nearly a quarter of a century ago when they “mistakenly left out the word ‘individual’” in deciding the right to privacy ensured the access to a pre-viability abortion. His bill would not change access to abortion or the Constitution, but would aim to get at the Armstrong roadblock through state law.

That bill has cleared the Senate on mostly party-line votes and advanced out of a House committee earlier this week.

Opponents to Regier’s bill said it doesn't fall to the Legislature to decide how the state Constitution should be interpreted and that the document itself gives that job to the judiciary.

Other bills, litigation

While Democratic legislators this session have brought several pieces of legislation aimed at preserving access to abortion, those have all failed.

But several other major Republican bills related to the procedure are working their way through, some attempts at previously passed policies that have either stalled in courts or at the ballot box.

Another bill advancing is the "Infant Safety and Care Act," from Rep. Kerri Seekins-Crowe, R-Billings. The legislation was amended and passed a Senate committee earlier this week. It would say an infant born alive following an attempted abortion in an abortion clinic, medical facility, or other facility is entitled to the same protections under the law that would arise for any newborn infant or for any person who comes to a medical facility or other facility for screening or treatment.

House Bill 625 is similar to legislation from 2021 that put a so-called “born-alive” infant protection act before voters, who defeated the measure by a 53%-47% margin. But Seekins-Crowe said this iteration gives parents the right to deny care that would only prolong the death of an infant; opponents don’t believe the language in the bill would protect that and point out Montana laws already do not allow infanticide or homicide.

Other bills moving through the process include:

House Bill 544, to require preauthorizations for abortions covered by Medicaid and tighten what would qualify as a medically necessary procedure. The bill, which is similar to an administrative rule being considered by the state health department, has cleared the House and is awaiting action in a Senate committee.

House Bill 862 to prohibit public funding to be used for abortions except in some limited cases. The bill has cleared the House and was heard in a Senate committee on Friday.

House Bill 937 to add licensure requirements for abortion clinics. The bill has cleared the House and has its first hearing in a Senate committee April 13.