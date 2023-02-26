Republican bills aimed at limiting the abortion landscape in Montana are advancing through the legislative session while Democratic priorities to protect existing access find little traction.

The Legislature is just five days away from its midway transmittal point, meaning any general policy bills — like many of those focused on abortion access — must clear the chamber they start in to stay procedurally in motion. April 3 is the transmittal deadline for bills proposing referenda, which means any anticipated GOP proposals to ask voters to approve constitutional changes to limit access to abortion still have a month to emerge.

Earlier this session, Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier, of Kalispell, said many in the GOP caucus oppose abortion, though there is a range of opinions on at what point in a pregnancy and how or if to include exceptions in the case of rape, incest or if a pregnant person’s life is at risk.

Coming Monday, one of the major abortion bills this session, from Regier, will be heard in the House Judiciary Committee. House Bill 721 would ban the most commonly used abortion procedure after 12 weeks' gestational age, and would state that the Legislature finds the procedure, unless performed in the case of an emergency, "a barbaric practice."

The bill would come with a fine of up to $50,000 and a prison sentence of five to 10 years. It would also say the Legislature may intervene in any litigation challenging the constitutionality of the legislation if it becomes law.

The language of the bill focuses on prohibiting what the bill calls "dismemberment abortions" done after 12 weeks. That procedure is called dilation and evacuation, the most commonly used abortion method in the second trimester. The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has said D&E "is evidence-based and medically preferred because it results in the fewest complications for women compared to alternative procedures.”

A legal note attached to the bill raises concerns “it appears that HB 721 prohibits dismemberment abortion procedures at all stages of pregnancy in non-emergency and emergency situations.” Republicans have frequently objected to legal notes as the opinion of one person and not reflective of what a court may say.

In response to the legal note, Regier countered that the 1999 Armstrong decision in Montana, which held that the state Constitution's privacy provision protects the right to an abortion, relied heavily on Roe v. Wade, which was struck by the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision last summer. He also argued the bill did not interfere with Armstrong “because this bill is merely a procedural ban and not a gestational age ban.”

Most genetic testing for fetal abnormalities cannot be done until 10 weeks’ gestational age at the earliest and results can take days to be available.

A House Republican spokesperson said in a statement Friday, “The bill does not stop a woman from obtaining an abortion. HB 721 is about one type of procedure, and as described in the bill quite gruesomely, it restricts tearing apart a living being. There are many other ways to perform an abortion, all which will still remain available."

Also up for a hearing Monday is House Bill 625, from Rep. Kerri Seekins-Crowe. Called the "Infant Safety and Care Act," it would say an infant born alive following an attempted abortion in an abortion clinic, medical facility, or other facility is entitled to the same protections under the law that would arise for any newborn infant or for any person who comes to a medical facility or other facility for screening or treatment.

Democrats have identified it as an attempt to codify something similar to the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act lawmakers put on the ballot last session and voters defeated by a 53%-47% margin.

The 2021 bill asked voters to decide if health care providers must take “all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life and health of the infant.”

Seekins-Crowe’s version, however, has different language to say a doctor must “exercise the same degree of professional skill, care, and diligence to preserve the life and health of the infant as a reasonably diligent and conscientious health care provider would render to any other infant born alive at the same gestational age.”

This year’s bill also has language that was not a part of the previous bill that reads, “the requirements of this section may not be construed to prevent an infant's parents or guardian from refusing to give consent to medical treatment or surgical care that is not medically necessary or reasonable, including care or treatment that is not necessary to save the life of the infant; has a potential risk to the infant's life or health that outweighs the potential benefit to the infant from the treatment or care; or will do no more than temporarily prolong the act of dying when death is imminent.”

While Republicans in 2021 had a bill that would have codified the born-alive language, they instead opted for the referendum to voters. But Seekins-Crowe's version would simply make the language law if passed.

Earlier in the session, Regier predicted lawmakers would see legislation that’s already advanced, such House Bill 544 that cleared a committee this week from Rep. Jane Gillette related to pre-authorizations of abortions for people covered by Medicaid.

“I think some big pro-life things will come this session, like Medicaid-funded abortions,” Regier said.

Gillette’s bill, which cleared the House Judiciary Committee on a 13 -6 party-line vote, would require pre-authorization on what are deemed medically necessary abortions covered by Medicaid. It would codify a proposed administrative rule from the state health department that would require those seeking abortions covered by Medicaid to get pre-authorization to show the procedure is “medically necessary” and narrow what counts as medically necessary.

There were no supporters to Gillette's bill during a committee hearing. And more than two dozen people opposed the health department’s rule in a hearing in early January, in contrast to just one supporter.

Those who spoke against Gillette’s bill in committee said it would work as a de facto abortion ban for lower-income Montanans who are covered by Medicaid. They also raised concerns about how much a pre-authorization process would extend the timeline for receiving an abortion, a time-sensitive procedure.

The committee passed it with minimal debate.

Another bill from Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, R-Great Falls, that passed the Judiciary Committee on a party line vote with Republican support and Democratic opposition would ban abortion after 24 weeks gestational age or if a fetus was considered viable.

“I hope on my tombstone it says I fought for the unborn,” said Sheldon-Galloway, who last session brought a bill to ban abortions after 20 weeks that’s currently on hold as part of a preliminary injunction against a trio of abortion laws passed in 2021 and signed by the state's first Republican governor in 16 years.

Jeff Laszloffy, who runs the Montana Family Foundation, a group that opposes abortion, said that Galloway’s bill would reflect advances in medicine that have pushed forward how early a premature fetus can survive outside the womb.

He said that the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision allowed many states across the country to write their own abortion legislation, but Montana’s Armstrong decision limits the Legislature to only having a say in abortions after the point of viability.

“House Bill 575 is a legislative solution to a problem created by the Montana Supreme Court’s bad decision,” Laszloffy said.

But Dr. Timothy Mitchell, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist in Missoula, pointed out that less than 1% of abortions nationwide are done after 21 weeks, and that number is likely much lower in Montana.

Abortions at that point are almost always done when a desired pregnancy develops severe problems, Mitchell said.

Viability is also a gray area, Mitchell added, and very much dependent on a specific clinical scenario. In addition to deciding if a newborn can survive, a family also has to weigh what the risks are for profound neurological impairment and other complications, he said.

“It's important that the families and the physicians are able to make these decisions without the oversight of the government involved, " Mitchell said.

On the other side of the aisle, Democrats have already seen the defeat of one of the major priorities this session, a bill that would have codified the Armstrong decision and the existing abortion landscape in Montana. That bill died in the House Judiciary Committee as well, also on party lines.

A similar bill was heard by the Senate Public Health, Safety and Welfare Committee on Friday. That’s Senate Bill 437 from Sen. Jen Gross, D-Billings. It does not expand access in Montana, bud codifies the existing landscape.

“This bill will ensure that all people in Montana can make their own decisions about their reproductive health, their lives and their future, without undue interference from the government,” Gross said Friday evening during the hearing for the bill.

The hearing included many of the same proponents and opponents as the previous failed Democratic bill, which was carried in the House by Rep. Laurie Bishop, of Livingston.

But it still was a different experience for Gross.

"I have been through four legislative sessions now. I've sat in the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate Public Health Committee for four sessions. And this is the first time that I've heard a bill supportive of access to abortion care," Gross said.

As is typical with legislation that doesn't get a committee hearing until this close to the transmittal deadline, the committee voted on Gross' bill shortly after it was heard and tabled it, with no debate, on a 3-6 party-line vote with Republican opposition.

Another Democratic priority that fell in the transmittal rush was one from Rep. Marilyn Marler that would have protected people seeking to access clinics that provide abortion and reproductive care. It failed to clear committee on a party-line vote and then was tabled unanimously.

House Minority Leader Kim Abbott described the bills from the GOP as a “litany of attacks on reproductive health care.”

While the GOP platform calls for a “complete ban on elective abortion,” Abbot noted that there hasn’t been a vote to show where the Republican caucus in the Legislature might fall on proposals without exceptions for rape, incest, if the life of a pregnant person is at risk or how early to ban abortion.

Abbott also predicted bills that clear this session and get signed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, who has made clear he opposes abortion, will end up in court.

“If Republicans keep on passing unconstitutional attacks on our right to privacy and reproductive health care and the governor signs them, they’re going to be in court,” Abbott said.

Sen. Pat Flowers added that he found it “stunning how many times they need to be told no,” citing past litigation on GOP-backed abortion bills courts that have either struck down or put under preliminary injunction.

While Gianforte in his first State of the State address in 2021 called for lawmakers to specifically send him a 20-week ban, this session he simply voiced support for anti-abortion bills.

In a press conference Thursday, the governor said “I ran as a pro-life candidate. The people of Montana elected me to defend life. I think we need to defend it through its full scope from conception through natural death. In the end, we need to see what bills make it through the Legislature to get to my desk and I'll give him serious consideration.”