The state health department has approved an administrative rule that will require those seeking abortions covered by Medicaid to get pre-authorization to show the procedure is “medically necessary” and limit who can provide abortions covered by Medicaid.

The rule will take effect May 1, and lawmakers appear close to passing the same requirements into law with the support of Republican legislators advancing a bill through the session.

The rule was submitted to the Secretary of State’s office on Monday, and will be posted in the next issue of the state’s administrative rules publication April 28.

Only one person spoke in support of the rule during a hearing in January, while more than two dozen people opposed it.

The department said the rule was meant to “ensure that abortions paid for by Montana taxpayers under Medicaid are truly medically necessary, in accordance with the law." Those opposed said it would cause serious harm to women by delaying or making inaccessible necessary medical care. It would also limit abortions to only be provided by physicians.

Opponents said it would serve as a de facto ban on abortion access for lower-income Montanans covered by Medicaid. It could also delay care because of the timeline necessary for a pre-authorization, opponents said, making abortion impossible, more expensive, or more dangerous.

The federal Hyde Amendment limits federal money from paying for abortions covered by Medicaid, except in the case of rape, incest or if the life of a mother is at risk. But a 1995 court ruling in Montana found the state must use its own funds to cover abortions deemed medically necessary for Medicaid patients. The state has long defined what counts as medically necessary in administrative rule.

Pre-viability abortions are legal in Montana under a state Supreme Court order dating back to 1999. In 2021, the state’s Republican-majority Legislature used the budget process to create a study of abortions for those covered by Medicaid. That came in addition to several other bills limiting access to abortion care around the state. Several of those laws are on hold in court challenges. Many new bills advancing in this year's session also seek to limit access to the procedure.

The state Senate on Wednesday gave its initial approval to a bill that would do the same thing as the administration rule, but enact it through law.

House Bill 544, from from Rep. Jane Gillette, R-Bozeman, cleared a second reading vote in the Senate on a 32-18 vote.

Sen. Becky Beard, R-Elliston, carried the bill in the Senate. She told lawmakers that the bill would require preauthorization for abortions like what is required for some other procedures. She also said abortion has “become a process of birth control later in pregnancy” up to “partial-birth procedures.”

​​However, only 1.3% of abortions happen after 21 weeks gestation or later, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Doctors who testified against abortion limitations this session say those are nearly always in situations of tragic pregnancy outcomes.

Sen. Susan Webber, D-Browning, spoke against the bill, calling it redundant.

The bill was referred to the Senate Finance and Claims Committee, where it will be voted on again before moving back to the Senate floor for final approval if it’s not amended.

The Senate also gave initial approval Wednesday to legislation that would ban any public funds from paying for abortions, except in the case of rape, incest, physical disorder or other situations.

House Bill 862 is from Rep. Mike Hopkins, R-Missoula. It passed the Senate on an initial vote 31-19 and was also directed to the finance committee for consideration.