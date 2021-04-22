Abortion amendment fails, continuous eligibility termination advances

Sen. Janet Ellis, a Democrat from Helena, said the federal Hyde Amendment already accomplished what the amendment proposed.

The Hyde Amendment, passed in 1976, stops Medicaid funding from paying for abortion care. There are exceptions for when a woman's life is at risk or when the pregnancy is from rape or incest. Information from the Kaiser Family Foundation, however, shows Montana is one 15 states that used state money to in part supplement what the federal funding won't cover.

Sen. Jeffrey Welborn, R-Dillon, was one of the Republicans who voted against the panel proposal.

"Whether we agree with this procedure or not, it's still a legal procedure and what we're seeking to do here is set up basically a court to decide the legitimacy of whether somebody's been raped or abused," Welborn said. " ... This is not getting government out of our lives. It's pushing our own brand of government on people's lives and I certainly can't support it."

Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, defending the amendment, saying that it was "worth having another set of eyes" to review decisions.