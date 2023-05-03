Here’s a breakdown of several of the major issues taken up by the Montana Legislature this session:

Tax policy passes

Speaker of the House Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, said the tax reductions passed by the GOP amount to the “largest tax cut in Montana state history.”

He cited legislation that lowered the rate paid by the top income tax bracket, which is those earning $19,000 or more.

“The low-income, the working class, and the Montana business owners and entrepreneurs will be able to invest more of their earnings in themselves and less in state government bureaucracy,” Regier said, adding that the bill will result in $230 million less in income tax payments.

Democrats have argued that the reduction benefits those who earn the most disproportionately and that the state budget will be hurt by the loss in general funds.

Regier said there will also be about $880 million of what he called “overpaid” taxes sent back to Montanans through income and property tax rebates as well. That comes from the state's $3 billion surplus attributed in part to federal aid that flowed to Montana in the form of COVID-19 relief.

“I’m really excited that there’s actually ongoing tax relief, and this isn’t just (a) one-time opportunity,” Senate President Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, said Wednesday. “This is something that will continue for generations.”

But Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers had a different view of the tax cuts and rebates using surplus. Time and again, Republican lawmakers voted down Democrats’ attempts to target a portion of the tax rebates to renters and lower-income Montanans.

“We frittered away a good portion of (the surplus on) tax cuts for the wealthy,” Flowers said. He also criticized the one-time only nature of the property tax rebates, saying the Legislature failed to provide any meaningful, long-term property tax relief.

Medicaid provider rates increased

While setting the state health department’s massive budget often consumes a large portion of the state budget debate, this session one specific part of that discussion dominated — deciding what rates to reimburse the providers serving a large population of Montana Medicaid recipients.

The debate for greater Medicaid funding isn’t a new one — Medicaid providers appear at nearly every session in hopes of securing more funding — but the conversation received renewed vigor this year after the state commissioned a $3 million study to determine discrepancies between the cost of delivering care in the wake of the pandemic and the state-determined reimbursement for those services.

The four provider types included in the study serve impoverished and disabled Montanans who need access to essential human services including adult and children’s mental health, senior and long-term care, substance use treatment and disability services.

Early in the session, the human services budget subcommittee voted to invest about $47 million in general funds to be dispersed in two installments of $23.5 million over the next two years. Since Medicaid is funded with state and federal dollars, the investment would draw down about $98.2 million over both years, according to previous reporting by The Billings Gazette.

In a final Senate vote on the state’s budget, legislators opted to add $15 million in general fund, to be met with about $29.5 million in federal match, to increase Medicaid reimbursement for the studied providers.

While the sums represent a historic investment in Medicaid, it will still be impossible to increase reimbursement to the recommended rate published in the state-commissioned study.

Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena, tried to increase rates to the published benchmark with House Bill 649. But even after significant amendments were made, the bill was tabled.

In total, about $189.7 million was directed to the studied Medicaid providers and will be dispersed over the next two years according to need.

Montana State Prison changes

Montana State Prison saw nearly $200 million in infrastructure upgrades approved for the perimeter fence, an emergency light system and a new low-security housing building to replace the existing one.

Lawmakers also approved, with plenty of dissent along the way, $8 million for the Montana Department of Corrections to seek out 120 prison beds to relieve reported overcrowding in the prison system. Supporters said without space in state prison facilities, more than 200 people convicted and sentenced to prison are sitting in county jails waiting for bed space to open up. Opponents pushed back, saying pre-trial diversion programs and pre-release options would soon be online following other actions by the Legislature this year.

Sen. Ryan Lynch, a Butte Democrat, argued the department has not shown the prison populations are expected to continue increasing and that the $8 million would essentially serve as a bailout for a private prison company.

“Take a look at this big pig,” he said on the Senate floor last week, referencing the old legislative adage of helping out people at home by “bringing home the bacon.”

“This is the biggest piece of pork you’ve ever seen.”

Part of the necessity with approving the contract beds was approving the bill that carried them, House Bill 817, which also contained the infrastructure projects for Montana State Prison. Between that bill and HB 819, the Legislature approved $25 million for workforce housing projects in the Deer Lodge Valley, where the state prison and the area’s other state institution, Montana State Hospital, have suffered setbacks due to low workforces. Those projects will be owned and built by private developers.

“I recognize that this component is a little controversial, but the simple fact of life is Montana does not have a viable alternative,” Rep. John Fitzpatrick, an Anaconda Republican and the sponsor of HB 817, said of the 120 contracted beds that stirred some heartburn about the bill. “This Legislature has passed several pieces of legislation that have increased the length of sentences and add to the number of crimes that will relate to incarceration in Montana State Prison. You combine that with growing population and you’ve simply got a math problem that cannot be resolved by releasing prisoners into the community.”

Election law revisions

Even before the session began, Republican lawmakers appeared poised to substantially change the way elections are conducted in Montana, building on a 2021 session in which “election integrity” featured heavily. In December, GOP leadership agreed to set up a special committee to examine the state’s election security, a response to right-wing lawmakers’ attempts to do so during the interim.

After meeting throughout the session and hearing dozens of hours of testimony on the minutia of the state’s election systems, the committee advanced four bills. Only one passed. It requires that absentee voters be subject to the same registration list maintenance as other voters, and creates procedures for the Secretary of State’s office to verify their addresses.

Senate President Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, on Wednesday called the select committee’s work “monumental.”

“Having that subcommittee to do their work was, I think, great for Montana, and what you saw come out of there were bills that both sides agreed on,” he said. “... We found an issue, we found something that could be done better and these are our suggestions, and I think we came out with some great bills.”

Other election legislation that passed sought to tighten up various pieces of the process that some see as vulnerable, but none propose the type of sweeping changes created — and subsequently struck down by the courts — during the 2021 session.

Approaches to increasing housing, making it affordable

Lawmakers from both parties came into the session agreeing that the state’s affordable housing crisis was one of the most important issues facing voters, but leaders from both parties acknowledged more could have been done to address the issue.

“There wasn’t as much as I think we’d like, but I think something is better than nothing,” Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls and the Senate majority leader, said, pointing to changes to zoning laws, along with House Bill 819.

That bill, which in the last days of the session evolved into a “conglomeration” of housing proposals, includes a $107 million revolving loan fund for infrastructure projects and a $50 million mortgage assistance program for middle-income homeowners.

House Majority Leader Sue Vinton, a Billings Republican who operates a construction company, said that the GOP focused on “removing and streamlining regulations for housing” to bring down costs for builders as a way to increase housing supply.

“As much as we can streamline the process, (that) is going to benefit those folks that are out there wanting to purchase homes,” Vinton said. That includes bills allowing duplexes to be built in areas zoned for single-family dwellings, an end to local bans on accessory dwelling units and more.

Where Republicans see progress, Democrats left the session unhappy.

“We provided no immediate solutions to the housing crisis. There's nothing for renters that came out of this session,” Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, said. “ … We offered solutions to both the House and Senate, as Democrats, and none of those moved forward. So we're gonna go home and tell our friends and neighbors 'Sorry, we couldn't help you out.'”

Democrats passed a bill called the Montana Residential Mobile Home Lot Rental Act, which adds protections for those in mobile home parks in the case of a sale of the property or other situations.

"(Rep. Jonathan Karlen) passed an incredibly important renters' rights bill for mobile home renters that will make a huge difference," said House Minority Leader Kim Abbott.

Less fights on wildlife bills

Following a bruising 2021 session where bills on wildlife and hunting drew passionate debate, the 2023 Legislature, while still seeing its share of clashes on wildlife legislation, struck a more collaborative tone early on.

Public hunting groups and outfitters met during the interim and backed a legislative package aimed at reducing crowding on public land and improving landowner-hunter relations. For parties that were often at odds over allocation of big game licenses, the unity helped shepherd bills allowing for more landowner payments under Block Management, reducing nonresident doe deer licenses and putting more sideboards on landowner programs.

A bill aiming to pave the runway for a potential delisting of grizzly bears from the Endangered Species Act easily moved through the Legislature to the governor. Senate Bill 295 from Sen. Bruce “Butch” Gillespie, R-Ethridge, saw plenty of debate on when and where grizzlies could be killed under state management, but it ultimately won some bipartisan support.

Republican bills attempting to expand wolf trapping and hound hunting for black bears, as well as Democratic bills that sought to repeal measures passed by Republicans, reignited some of the debates of 2021. Each failed to pass.

A bill seeking to allow crossbow use during archery season for hunters with disabilities made its 10th return to the Legislature. It advanced through the Senate before dying in the House.

And a proposed constitutional amendment seeking to expand protections for current methods of hunting, fishing and trapping came up short on the 100 votes needed to advance to the 2024 ballot.

Indian Country legislation

With regard to Indian Country, bills that will strengthen Indian Education for All, codify parts of the federal Indian Child Welfare Act into state law and elevate collaboration in language preservation all passed the House and Senate. Two missing persons bills also passed both chambers — one bolsters community-led searches and one extends the state’s Missing Indigenous Person’s Task Force. A bill establishing a Chief Earl Old Person Memorial Highway on the Blackfeet Reservation also became law.

However, bills that would give tribes a say in broadband projects, provide tax exemptions to tribal members converting fee land to trust land and expand access to tuition waivers all died. For the fourth session in a row, a bill that would replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day also failed, and a bill that would improve lawmakers’ understanding of Indigenous issues also died.

Education bills include charter schools

Republicans this session advanced two bills to allow the creation of charter schools in Montana.

They were House Bill 562 from Rep. Sue Vinton, R-Billings, and House Bill 549, from Rep. Fred Anderson, R-Great Falls.

Both bills allow for the formation of charter schools, they would create that process in different ways. Anderson’s first offers up an opportunity for involvement with the local school board while Vinton’s instead has a separate commission to validate schools. Anderson's bill would also hold the schools accountable to existing education and licensure laws and rules, while Vinton’s does not to the same degree, though she told legislators it still has accountability provision.

Gov. Greg Gianforte has not said how he will act on the bills. Earlier in the session after the Senate initially voted down the proposals, Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, told senators in a caucus they needed to pass the bills to have Montana courts finally decide if the approaches pass constitutional muster.

In a press conference Wednesday, Vinton, the majority leader in the House, said her bill had undergone significant legal vetting.

"I feel confident that providing avenues for students to reach their full potential is entrenched in our Constitution and I believe that that will hold up going forward," Vinton said.

She added that she felt both bills could exist together and were not in competition.

"It essentially provides parents and community members with choice about school choice. ... They are similar, yes, but I believe what one community might choose to do would be different from what another community would do."

Democratic Sen. Shannon O'Brien, a Missoula Democrat and teacher, spoke against the policies in a press conference Wednesday.

"How will we know our children are learning? There is minimal accountability in these charter schools, and not only that, these schools tear away at the core of our communities, O'Brien said. " ... Strong public schools are the backbone of our towns, and using public money to pull away from supporting those schools is not only sad, it's just plain wrong."

Abortion access limited

On Wednesday Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the first package of bills aimed at limiting access to abortions in the state.

Bills passed this session, though not all transmitted to Gianforte's desk yet, include a ban on the most commonly used abortion procedure in the second trimester, not allowing abortions after 24 weeks' gestational age and a so-called "born-alive" ban similar to one defeated by voters in 2021.

Other bills that passed with only GOP support including requiring preauthorization for abortions covered by Medicaid, as well limiting what counts as a medically necessary abortion and limiting the procedure to only be done by physicians. Another bill would not allow state funds to pay for abortions covered by Medicaid.

Additionally, a bill that passed and its on its way to the governor says the right to privacy in the state Constitution does not mean the right to access an abortion, which is in conflict with a 1999 state Supreme Court ruling finding that right ensures access to pre-viability abortions.

Several of the bills come with legal notes flagging possible constitutional issues. The policies have been celebrated by Republicans.

"I think protecting innocent life, whether that's inside the womb or outside the womb, has always been a priority for the Republican caucus," House Speaker Matt Regier said in a press conference Wednesday.

Democrats have opposed the bills, saying Republicans have said they want to protect freedoms for Montanans except when it comes to reproductive health care.