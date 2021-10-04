9th Circuit asks MT if federal agencies are liable for on-duty assaults

The Montana Supreme Court will decide whether state law holds federal agencies accountable when one of its law enforcement officer uses their power dynamic over a citizen to commit sexual assault.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put the question to the state's high court in August. On Aug. 17, the Montana Supreme Court accepted jurisdiction over the question alone — Under Montana law, do law enforcement officers act within the scope of their employment when they use their authority as on-duty officers to sexually assault members of the public?
The determination may have public policy ramifications, the 9th Circuit Court wrote when deciding to put the question to Montana's high court. Human rights and social justice advocates have entered the case to file briefs in support of liability where federal law enforcement officers commit crimes under the color of law.
The question, which has no precedent in Montana courts, acknowledges that not all sexual assault is committed for sexual gratification on the part of the assaulter, but in some cases to maintain a power imbalance over someone else, said Billings attorney John Heenan. Montana courts have already determined that state, county or city law enforcement is liable when an officer victimizes someone, he said. The question is now whether federal law enforcement falls within that same reach of accountability.
"We think that's good public policy that should be extended to all Montanans," he said.
The loophole here for federal agencies was created by a Montana Supreme Court ruling from 1992, in which the justices suggested an employee who committed sexual assault had done so outside of the literal scope of their job duties. Cases involving state and local law enforcement have resulted in liability for those agencies, although cases involving federal agencies typically move through federal court.
"As a result, a Montana citizen who is a victim of sexual assault by a state, county or municipal law-enforcement officer has a potential remedy in tort against the employer, while a Montana citizen who is a victim of rape by a BIA police officer does not, simply because the BIA officer is a federal employee," the 9th Circuit wrote to the Montana Supreme Court.
This case, however, comes from a federal tort claim, which applies state law in its proceedings. The 9th Circuit's direction to the Montana Supreme Court requires an examination of the scope-of-employment question with a new frame, one which recognizes the power dynamic law enforcement officers maintain over the general public.
The case now before the state Supreme Court has drawn the attention of national advocacy and social justice organizations, like the National Indigenous Women's Resource Center. Jennifer Weddle, one of the attorneys representing the National Indigenous Women's Resource Center as the group enters arguments in the case, said Monday the group's role in the case is adding the tribal sovereignty voice to the issue. To that end, Weddle said the resource center will invite Montana's tribes to sign on to its brief in the case.
"Our argument is that there's not a different set of rules for officers just because they're in Indian Country," Weddle said. "This is not a case of excessive force or a momentary lapse in judgement or a close call in some investigative judgement. This is a sexual assault on a woman and frankly that's a problem where we see across the West, where law enforcement in Indian Country felt they are in many ways above the law."
The question at hand stems from the criminal case of Dana Bullcoming, a former Bureau of Indian Affairs law enforcement officer who was convicted of raping a Northern Cheyenne woman who had called the police when her mother had gone driving after drinking. Bullcoming, according to court filings, had determined the mother was safe, and then went back to the woman's house. He had threatened to call social services because the woman was intoxicated while in the presence of her children, putting her job in jeopardy. Bullcoming told her "something had to be done," and answered affirmatively when the woman asked if Bullcoming meant sex. The woman became pregnant after the rape and carried the child to term.
Bullcoming was convicted of rape and sentenced in May 2018 to three years in federal prison.
In the woman's ensuing civil lawsuit for damages, in which she is represented by Heenan and Tim Bechtold, a federal judge in Billings found the government was not liable for Bullcoming's action; that Bullcoming was not acting in the scope of his employment at the time of the rape. The woman appealed to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which in August sought guidance from the Montana Supreme Court.
In their motion to join the case before the Montana Supreme Court, the National Indigenous Women's Resource Center and others wrote about this disproportionate effect, and said governmental liability is the optimal route to both accountability and prevention.
"This hole in the law disproportionately affects Native women living on tribal lands, as they are the population in Montana most likely to encounter federal law enforcement," Weddle told the Montana State News Bureau Monday. "Given that Native women already experience the highest rates of sexual assault and violence in the United States, leaving them vulnerable to sexual assault in the hands of federal law officers — with no institutional recourse — only ensures that violence against Native women Montana will continue to escalate."
The American Civil Liberties Union of Montana is also drawing national resources to the Montana Supreme Court case; Legal Director Alex Rate said Monday the ACLU's national office will be participating in the arguments.
"People may roll their eyes when they look at the narrow issue of law," Rate said of the case, "but the real-world impact is sweeping and significant here. To the sense we can close this loophole, there is going to be material benefit to Indigenous people and Indigenous women in particular in making sure law enforcement is held accountable for its actions."
Federal records show Bullcoming was released from federal prison in December 2020. Since the woman appealed the federal judge's 2019 order clearing the government of liability for Bullcoming's actions, that judge found Bullcoming owed the woman $1.6 million in damages. Heenan said Monday if the Montana Supreme Court's clarification on the scope of employment definition finds the BIA is indeed liable, those damages may be sought from the BIA.
First briefs in the case are due Oct. 15.