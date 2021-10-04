9th Circuit asks MT if federal agencies are liable for on-duty assaults

"We think that's good public policy that should be extended to all Montanans," he said.

The loophole here for federal agencies was created by a Montana Supreme Court ruling from 1992, in which the justices suggested an employee who committed sexual assault had done so outside of the literal scope of their job duties. Cases involving state and local law enforcement have resulted in liability for those agencies, although cases involving federal agencies typically move through federal court.

"As a result, a Montana citizen who is a victim of sexual assault by a state, county or municipal law-enforcement officer has a potential remedy in tort against the employer, while a Montana citizen who is a victim of rape by a BIA police officer does not, simply because the BIA officer is a federal employee," the 9th Circuit wrote to the Montana Supreme Court.

This case, however, comes from a federal tort claim, which applies state law in its proceedings. The 9th Circuit's direction to the Montana Supreme Court requires an examination of the scope-of-employment question with a new frame, one which recognizes the power dynamic law enforcement officers maintain over the general public.