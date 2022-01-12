99 COVID-19 cases in MT prisons since late December

The Montana Department of Corrections last week reported 99 new COVID-19 cases among inmates and staff in its prison facilities across the state since late December.

Montana State Prison, the secure men's facility outside Deer Lodge, has seen 24 cases among inmates since Dec. 28. Twenty-two staff have also contracted the virus in that time, according to the state corrections department, which posts its COVID-19 testing results online. The facility has 1,600 beds.

Since Dec. 28, eight cases have also turned up in inmates at the Montana Women's Prison in Billings, along with six in Pine Hills Youth Correctional Facility in Miles City and 14 in the Riverside Special Needs Unit in Boulder. Two staff at the women's prison have tested positive, along with 10 at Pine Hills and 13 at Riverside since that time.

The Montana Department of Corrections did not return an email Wednesday seeking information on whether the virus had hospitalized anyone, or if the surge had triggered any health and safety protocols.

Last week's update marked the first cases tracked inside the state's prison facilities since September. The omicron variant has emerged as what appears to be the most contagious strain of COVID-19 yet, although it also seems to be less lethal; 172 Montanans were hospitalized Wednesday and the state reported 9,613 active cases.

The new tally brings COVID-19 cases among inmates to 1,062 since the beginning of the pandemic; 319 staff have tested positive in that same time. Six inmates have died from COVID-19, the last death occurring in December 2020.

