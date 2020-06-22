8 organizations make specialty license plate cut, July 1 deadline approaching

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Eight organizations out of 85 that were given a grace period until July 1 to sell enough specialty license plates to meet the state's minimum threshold or face revocation have reached the requirement.

Another 23 are within shooting distance as the deadline approaches.

For almost two decades the state Department of Justice has been able to pull specialty plates, which many nonprofit organizations use to raise money, if those organizations did not sell more than 400. A law passed in the 2019 Legislature said the state had to revoke plates that went below the 400 mark after three years of their initial creation.

The state set up a grace period from Jan. 1 to July 1. The plates are sold at county treasurer motor vehicle offices.