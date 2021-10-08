8 facilities seek extension for Montana Guard members

Of the 13 facilities across Montana where nearly 150 Montana National Guard members are assisting with the COVID-19 response, by Friday afternoon eight had requested an extension to allow the Guard to stay longer.

The governor's office said in an email Friday that no facilities that have asked for assistance from the Guard have ended their request. Last month the governor's office said it would require facilities to request Guard members and not deploy them as done previously in the pandemic.

Starting Sept. 15, the governor's office filled requests from St. Peter's Health in Helena, Billings Clinic and St. James Health Care in Butte.

On Sept. 20, a request from Bozeman Health was filled and on Sept. 22 one from Benefis Health System in Great Falls was filled. On Sept. 17 requests from St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings and Missoula County were filled.

On Sept 24, the governor filled requests from the hospitals in Livingston, Kalispell, Whitefish, and Plains and on Sept. 28, the governor filled a request for Guard members from Sidney Health Center.

During a press call Friday, Kallie Kujawa, who leads the incident command team at Bozeman Health, said that facility was one of those requesting an extension.