700 inmates on waiting list for treatment at state prison

Nearly 700 inmates at Montana State Prison are waiting for treatment in a program that can process only about 100 each year.

The figures were part of a review by the Criminal Justice Oversight Council on Tuesday into the substance use disorder treatment available to inmates at the state prison outside of Deer Lodge, the largest correctional facility in the state. Clinical services and mental health officials with the Montana Department of Corrections said Tuesday that 65% of inmates at Montana State Prison have a substance use disorder.

According to lawmakers who raised the issue, 694 inmates are on the waiting list for a program that has space for 35 people, which can be completed three times a year. The state prison is a 1,600-bed facility.

"So we're really looking at a seven-year process just to get the current people through," said Rep. Barry Usher, a Republican from Yellowstone and Musselshell counties who chairs the committee. "And that's without anybody else being added."

Mental Health Bureau Chief Steffanie Turner told the council external factors, like competitive pay at other mental health providers in the area, have created needs for more licensed addiction counselors. Connie Winner, clinical services division administrator at the Department of Corrections, said over 500 hundred on that waiting list are either in prison for life or won't be discharged from the prison in more than a year. Inmates who are closer to their release are given priority on the waiting list, she said.

"We totally agree that we need to assess our process, we need to streamline it, we need to provide more treatment, and that is our goal," Winner said.

Some solutions are in the works. The department is working, for example, with Crossroads Correctional Center, the privately operated prison near Shelby, for example, to establish two 12-person groups of the same accredited treatment program bottlenecked at Montana State Prison. Those programs at the Shelby prison would span six months, meaning it would only alleviate 48 people off the waiting list per year.

Director Brian Gootkin, a member of the committee, said Tuesday the department is also in the process of hiring a rehabilitation chief to run the clinical services and treatment programs, which would help align the services and hopefully create better flow between programs.

"That person is going to take the lead on all of this," Gootkin said.

Three other community supervision programs — Connections Corrections in Butte, Elkhorn Treatment Center in Boulder and Passages Alcohol and Drug Treatment in Billings — provide the residential drug treatment programming those 700 inmates need, but have been ordered by a judge to complete while in prison. On Thursday, 112 of those beds were available in community treatment programs, according to information provided to the committee.

