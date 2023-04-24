Seven people were arrested Monday afternoon at the Montana State Capitol during a protest after the Speaker of the House refused again to acknowledge a transgender legislator trying to speak on a bill.

Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a Missoula Democrat, was first blocked from engaging in debate on the House floor last week after Speaker of the House Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, deemed her comments on a bill to ban gender-affirming care for trans minors as a violation of decorum.

Zephyr last week said lawmakers who voted for legislation "should be ashamed." She also told them, "I hope the next time there's an invocation when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands." Republicans have advanced several bills affecting trans people this session.

A large rally was held in support of Zephyr at noon on the Capitol steps Monday, and then people packed the gallery of the state House. After a bill that originally sought to ban drag show attendance by minors was bumped to the end of a long agenda, the crowd waited for hours before Zephyr tried to speak.

After Zephyr punched in to debate a bill but was denied, House Minority Leader Kim Abbott and other Democrats rose to object, triggering a vote of the full House on whether to overrule Regier and allow Zephyr to speak.

As the vote began, Regier stated the vote would be to "uphold decorum." Someone then yelled “bullsh*t” from the gallery and the crowd erupted with chants of "Let her speak!" and "Whose House? Our House!"

A heavy law enforcement presence was visible at the Capitol on Monday with officers from the Montana Highway Patrol, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and the Helena Police Department. MHP, which holds the security contract for the Capitol, was posted in the gallery. As the crowd stood and yelled, and some threw red gloves onto the floor, officers attempted to move the crowd toward exits. Some in the crowd complied and others refused, leading to multiple arrests.

After a few minutes a line of officers in riot gear entered the House chamber and proceeded to the gallery, removing the remaining protestors.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said there were seven arrests for criminal trespass. All were arrested by the Montana Highway Patrol. Dutton said via a text message, "MHP is doing the paperwork now and we will book and release without requiring bond."

Criminal trespass is a misdemeanor, Dutton said.

Zephyr stood at her desk as the crowd was cleared, holding her microphone above her head and engaging with people in the crowd. She was occasionally joined by other Democrats who remained on the floor.

Republicans stood for a time on the side of the chamber, several taking video with cellphones, before exiting. The House ground to a stop while law enforcement cleared the gallery, but later resumed business as the people arrested waited downstairs to be transported to the jail.

Regier did not take questions from the media following the floor session. House GOP leadership later issued a statement condemning the actions.

“House Republicans condemn violence and will always stand for civil debate and respect for our processes of government,” Regier, House Majority Leader Sue Vinton and Speaker Pro Tempore Rhonda Knudsen wrote. “Today’s riot by far-left agitators damages our discourse and endangered legislators and staff. Their actions did not represent Montana values. We want to thank our law enforcement for maintaining order and protecting the safety of everyone at the Capitol. House leadership will still stand firm in our commitment to decorum, safety, and order. We will uphold the people’s will that sent 68 Republicans to Helena.”

A GOP spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about whether Republicans were contemplating action against Zephyr.

House Minority Leader Kim Abbott also responded to the events of Monday.

“Today we saw Montanans show up and engage in the democratic process, and some of those Montanans were arrested,” Abbott wrote in a statement. “To me, it’s an incredible statement in support of the trans, nonbinary, and Two Spirit community — and against the Republican agenda that would strip our neighbors of their basic rights, dignity, and humanity.”

Hannah Pate was one of those arrested Monday.

“The police told us we needed to leave and I feel like I didn’t want to leave. I feel like that building is the public’s and what they're doing to Rep. Zephyr is unbelievable but also very believable because of all the actions (this session),” Pate, of Great Falls, said while being held by law enforcement outside the Capitol awaiting transport.

Dutton said he did not make the arrest, but said he would have arrested Pate for obstruction of justice or disorderly conduct for not moving when told to do so.

More than 300 supporters of Zephyr rallied on the steps of the Capitol Monday ahead of the House floor session.

Zephyr told the crowd that Regier’s refusal to recognize her meant the voice of her constituents was also lost.

“It attacks the very reason we have elections,” she said. “I was sent here to speak on behalf of my constituents, to speak on behalf of my community. It’s the promise I made when I got elected and it’s the promise that I will continue to keep every single day that I’m in this building.”

Zephyr said the move followed a national pattern of GOP states attempting to silence those affected by bills including those dealing with transgender rights.

“We are seeing bills that harm community members and when those communities that see the repercussions of those bills have the audacity to stand up and say ‘this legislation gets us killed,’ those in power aren’t content with just passing those hateful, harmful bills,” she said. “What they are demanding is silence, and we will not be complicit in our eradication.”

Shawn Reagor, the community organizer for the Montana Human Rights Network, said what happened Monday was the result of many actions this session.

“This is not just a single incident. It is the culmination of an entire legislative session full of frustration and disappointment and people across the state of Montana feeling like their voices are not being heard and feeling like they have been silenced and the vote counts and hearings and the unfair way that rules have been placed upon the trans, non-binary, Two Spirit community and our allies,” Reagor said.

Republicans have brought several bills this session that would change how transgender Montanans live in the state. Senate Bill 99, the bill where Zephyr made her original comments, would ban gender-affirming care for trans minors. Senate Bill 458 would define sex as only male and female in Montana, something trans people have testified would erase them from state code. Other adjacent bills include House Bill 359, which would originally have sought to ban minors from attending drag shows in Montana; and House Bill 234 was aimed at what were deemed "obscene" materials in schools. All that legislation looks poised to pass the Legislature with only GOP support.

Outside the Capitol after the arrests, Zephyr said she knew a rally was planned but did not expect to see arrests.

“I didn't know what was going to happen in the protest, but given what we’ve seen, we’ve seen a slate of anti-trans attacks across the country and we’ve seen trans people come to legislators to protest and beg for these bills not to pass, these bills that harm us, these bills that get us killed,” Zephyr said. “I didn’t know what was going to happen but I’m proud of the people for standing up for our community like I was elected to do and like I try to do every time I punch in on those bills.”

Akilah Deernose, the senior staff attorney with ACLU of Montana, said the organization was connecting people arrested with legal assistance.

Izzy Milch, the senior advocacy Forward Montana, said money was quickly raised after the arrests to cover at least $7,500 in legal costs.

"It took like five minutes," Milch said.

Zephyr said outside the Capitol that she left the building after her comments on the gender-affirming care ban “feeling proud for calling these pieces of legislation what they are — legislation that gets trans people killed. And when they wouldn’t allow me to speak, my constituents and my community came up and shouted ‘Let her speak.’ I felt pride in them because when they stood up, they are standing on behalf of democracy.”

Zephyr said her No. 1 concern was the people who were arrested. “I’m going to do everything in my power to take care of them and everything I can do to make sure they are ok.”

“After that, and only after that, that’s when I’ll continue the work here.”

Sam Wilson and Phil Drake contributed to this story.

Photos: Arrests and protests at State Capitol in support of Rep. Zooey Zephyr