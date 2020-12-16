6th prison inmate dies of COVID-19 sickness

A sixth inmate at the Montana State Prison died of COVID-19-related illness, according to the Montana Department of Corrections.
A press release from the agency Wednesday stated the 60-year-old inmate died Dec. 11 at St. James Healthcare in Butte. The department's "Deaths in Custody" report online lists Vigil Peter Lindemulder as dying on the same day at the same Butte hospital.
The department said in its Wednesday press release there are no more active cases at the prison.
“The Montana Department of Corrections extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” director Reginald D. Michael said in Wednesday's press release. “Ensuring the health and safety of the men and women under our supervision is our top priority, and we are extremely thankful to our staff members who provide the best possible care each and every day.”
The last of the active cases at Montana State Prison marks the end of an outbreak that tallied 477 inmates and 162 staff. The outbreak began at Montana State Prison in mid-October, quickly touching off a gap in staffing that required bridging by the Montana Army National Guard.
More than 20 Montana counties have had fewer cumulative cases than the state prison since the onset of the pandemic, according to the state's count on Wednesday.
The Montana Women's Prison in Billings has seen 119 cases among inmates and 22 among staff. Crossroads Correctional Center, a private prison near Shelby, has seen 299 cases among inmates.
Still, the novel coronavirus' grip on incarceration facilities in Montana has remained intact. The Billings Gazette reported on Wednesday a 53-person outbreak new to the Dawson County prison.
The state prison inmate's Dec. 11 death, although it occurred in Butte-Silver Bow County, will be attributed to Powell County, where the inmate resided, according to the DOC press release.
