6th prison inmate dies of COVID-19 sickness

A sixth inmate at the Montana State Prison died of COVID-19-related illness, according to the Montana Department of Corrections.

A press release from the agency Wednesday stated the 60-year-old inmate died Dec. 11 at St. James Healthcare in Butte. The department's "Deaths in Custody" report online lists Vigil Peter Lindemulder as dying on the same day at the same Butte hospital.

The department said in its Wednesday press release there are no more active cases at the prison.

“The Montana Department of Corrections extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” director Reginald D. Michael said in Wednesday's press release. “Ensuring the health and safety of the men and women under our supervision is our top priority, and we are extremely thankful to our staff members who provide the best possible care each and every day.”

The last of the active cases at Montana State Prison marks the end of an outbreak that tallied 477 inmates and 162 staff. The outbreak began at Montana State Prison in mid-October, quickly touching off a gap in staffing that required bridging by the Montana Army National Guard.