6 prison inmates test positive for COVID-19

Six cases of COVID-19 were identified among inmates through the intake process at Montana State Prison last week, the Montana Department of Corrections said in a press release Wednesday.
"New cases at our facilities are not unexpected; after all, MSP is Montana's largest prison and routinely receives inmates from all over the state," Corrections director Brian Gootkin said in the release. "The department took a proactive approach to the virus and we have had precautions in place at our secure facilities since the beginning of 2020. Also, our clinical staff have been working hard to vaccinate our offenders who are willing to receive the vaccination."
To date, 487 inmates at Montana State Prison and 182 employees have contracted the virus. Six have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
The department also said Wednesday its vaccination efforts are in "full swing" with 284 inmates fully vaccinated while 394 have received their first dose.
Tags
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Seaborn Larson
State Reporter
Capitol bureau reporter Seaborn Larson covers justice-related areas of state government and organizations that wield power.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.