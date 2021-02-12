5th Montana lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

A fifth lawmaker has tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the third legislator to announce a positive case this week.
Rep. Ross Fitzgerald, R-Fairfield, was deemed a close contact associated with another lawmaker's case and subsequently switched to remote work before testing positive.
Fitzgerald has not been in the Capitol since Feb. 5, according to a Friday press release. Rep. Becky Beard, R-Elliston, publicly announced her positive test result through the Legislature's COVID-19 panel Wednesday. Rep. Brian Putnam, a Republican from Kalispell, did the same Feb. 7.
According to data released this week, the Legislature's contact tracer has made contact with about two dozen close contacts identified by Thursday since starting the job in January.
Fitzgerald has been observed wearing a face covering during committee hearings and intermittently around the Capitol. He was tested Wednesday and was notified of the positive result Friday, according to a spokesman for the COVID-19 panel.
Sen. Jason Ellsworth, a Hamilton Republican who chairs the panel, said Fitzgerald is asymptomatic.
"This case is an example of the system we have in place at the Capitol doing its job," Ellsworth said in the release. "Fitzgerald was notified that he was a close contact of a positive case, switched to working remotely as a precaution and has not been in the building this week."
It's not clear how many legislative staff have tested positive since the start of the session Jan. 4.
All cases among lawmakers so far have been House members of the GOP. Reps. David Bedey, of Hamilton, and Fiona Nave, of Columbus, announced their positive tests within the first two weeks of the Legislature.
Fitzgerald's positive test result was announced the same day Gov. Greg Gianforte repealed the statewide mask mandate and the same day state health officer Greg Holzman announced his resignation.
Because of the pandemic, the session is being held in a hybrid model in which several lawmakers and legislative staff are working remotely. Most Republicans are working in person at the Capitol, where lawmakers have been exempt from the statewide and county public health mandates when those were in place. Democrats' numbers are fewer in person and nearly all have been wearing face coverings.
Earlier this week, the Lewis and Clark County health officer issued a letter to legislative leadership asking them to rein in lawmakers who were flouting local health orders, although no lawmakers or businesses were named in the letter. Ellsworth responded publicly to the letter by asking lawmakers to respect the local health mandates.
