5th Montana lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Jason Ellsworth, a Hamilton Republican who chairs the panel, said Fitzgerald is asymptomatic.

"This case is an example of the system we have in place at the Capitol doing its job," Ellsworth said in the release. "Fitzgerald was notified that he was a close contact of a positive case, switched to working remotely as a precaution and has not been in the building this week."

It's not clear how many legislative staff have tested positive since the start of the session Jan. 4.

All cases among lawmakers so far have been House members of the GOP. Reps. David Bedey, of Hamilton, and Fiona Nave, of Columbus, announced their positive tests within the first two weeks of the Legislature.