5 things to know about health care changes in Montana

Some parents who testified in support of the bill during legislative hearings said they wanted a medical exemption option because their children might need that medical documentation in the future to attend college or get a job that might not accept a religious exemption.

The state health department and the American Academy of Pediatrics opposed the legislation. “This bill has the effect of making medical exemptions extremely easy to obtain in cases where they might not be warranted,” said Dr. Lauren Wilson, a pediatrician and vice president of the Montana chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

5. Hearing aids for kids

Lawmakers passed a bipartisan measure that will require private insurers and the state employee health plan to cover hearing amplification devices and services for children 18 and under.

The new law won’t affect a large number of people in the state, but supporters said it will make a difference in the lives of families who spend $6,000 every three to five years on hearing aids for their children.