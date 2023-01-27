5-hour hearing shows emotional debate over bill to block gender care for trans minors

An at-times heated hearing for another attempt from a Kalispell lawmaker to limit the kinds of medical care transgender minors can receive stretched for more than five hours Friday as nearly 150 people testified from Montana and across the country.

Senate Bill 99 from Republican Sen. John Fuller goes even further than previous efforts to ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors that stalled last session after opposition from a coalition including a small faction of Republicans and all Democrats in the Legislature.

This year Republicans hold an even larger portion of seats — a supermajority — and many who spoke against the bill Friday said if the legislation is passed lawmakers can expect a swift legal challenge.

The roughly 45 people who spoke in support of the bill said they wanted to protect kids from surgical procedures they felt they were too young to decide to undergo. They also raised concerns that counselors and educators were forcing ideas about gender identity onto children. Others who transitioned as adults shared stories of suffering, depression and suicidal thoughts from medical procedures they later regretted.

But from a line of just shy of 100 opponents that at points ran out the door of the committee’s hearing room, lawmakers heard a mix of forceful rebukes that ranged along a wide spectrum. Some plainly laid out what denying care meant to them, with several people describing suicide attempts and suicidal thoughts because of blocks to accessing care. Others highlighted the joys receiving gender-affirming treatment brought them.

This session’s debate over the bill is happening as the first openly transgender lawmaker in Montana serves in the House.

Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the first openly trans woman to hold public office in Montana, said she decided to run after fighting against Fuller's bill from last session.

"I believe when we are going to talk about trans people, when we are going to draft legislation that is going to directly impact trans people, we need to hear and listen from trans people in our community and those people need to be in the room for those decisions,” Zephyr told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday.

Fuller told the committee the bill is “designed to protect children from the imposition of chemical and surgical procedures for the purpose of causing your child to physically appear more like a person of the opposite sex.”

In his opening remarks, Fuller equated gender-affirming care to activities illegal for minors.

“Society has a vested interest in protecting children from potentially dangerous actions. We do not allow children to make many kinds of unhealthy decisions, such as smoking, drinking, child pornography, sex with adults and illegal drug use, just to list a few.”

Under the bill, doctors who provide puberty blockers, hormones or gender-affirming surgery to transgender minors would lose their licenses for a year. The bill would also stop taxpayer money from going to hospitals that promote or advocate those kinds of treatments for gender dysphoria. And it would block state employees, such as teachers, from providing or promoting social transitioning (which can include things like different clothing or haircuts or using a different name or pronouns), medication or surgery as a treatment.

Fuller also said arguments against the bill on the grounds it inserts government into the family-patient-doctor relationship are based on a "fake premise" and that claims the bill is unconstitutional are a "red herring" to direct away form the "real issue is that subjecting children to irreversible cosmetic and life-changing surgery before they are an adult and responsible for their own future.”

Leading off supporters of the bill was Walt Heyer, who years ago as a 42-year-old had surgical procedures and identified as a female for the following eight years. Heyer said he later felt he was a man and went through a process to reverse the transition.

Through a website he created, Heyer, from California, said he has received emails from many people who told him they regretted their surgical transitions.

Others who said they wished they did not have previous surgeries done as adults included Camille Kiefel, of Oregon.

“I was severely misdiagnosed,” Kiefel said. “Now I'm living in a mutilated body.”

But Dr. Lauren Wilson, a pediatric hospitalist in Missoula and president of the Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said gender-affirming surgery is not performed on minors.

Wilson said that after puberty, families who have a child that expresses concerns about gender in an "insistent, consistent and persistent" way seek care and that there’s no set path of what that looks like. Sometimes it’s a different haircut or clothing, in other cases it may be puberty blockers after puberty has started.

Those who supported the bill also argued that they didn't think minors were mature enough to make major medical decisions.

Dr. Shaun Gillis, an OBGYN in Bozeman who said they were a “minority voice” in their medical community, said she supported the bill because of concerns about kids getting treatment she thought they would not fully understand.

“They have no ability to consent to the potentially life-altering risks,” Gillis said.

But opponents said teenagers and children getting timely care was critical to kids growing up safe and healthy.

Jaime Gabrielli, of Butte, said her son struggled greatly before getting gender-affirming care, and then he flourished.

“If you have not witnessed the brutal reality of this suffering, or the freedom and relief that comes on the other side of gender-affirming care, you cannot possibly know what is best for my son or any other transgender child,” Gabrielli said. “These decisions are not impulsive. They are life-saving decisions and they do not belong in the hands of uninformed strangers who do not understand the type of help and support that my child needs to thrive to survive.”

Discussion on the bill also fell into a larger debate this session over how parental rights interact with public schools, as testimony took place during a school choice rally outside the Capitol. Those backing the bill said it would protect parents’ rights from having others influence their children. Opponents flipped that narrative, saying the legislation would tramples on parents’ ability to seek out the best medical care for their child.

Proponents criticized educators and school-based counselors, claiming they were forcing children toward questioning their gender.

“Parents are the first educators of our kids, not the school. Parents need to recognize the dangers with this transgender fad sweeping the country,” said Butch Barton, of Belgrade.

But Sid Beardsley, a 17-year-old Helena student, described the difficult path that finally led to starting testosterone treatments two weeks ago after a year of trying to get care.

“People will tell you that it is forced; that is a lie,” Beardsley said. “I do not regret it, I never will.”

SK Rossi, a lobbyist speaking on behalf of the city of Bozeman and also a member of the transgender and nonbinary community, said since the bill would dictate what kind of medical care parents can get for their kids, it flies in the face of parental rights.

“At a time when the halls of this building are filled with cries for parental rights, protecting medical autonomy and freedom and cries for protecting privacy, this bill runs afoul of all three of those principles,” Rossi said.

While some physicians spoke in support of the bill, saying they felt kids were too young to make the types of medical decisions the legislation would ban, doctors who spoke against it said it would worsen the state’s physician shortage if passed.

“This bill would prevent our providers from doing their daily jobs of providing quality care to our patients and could result in our providers leaving be the state of Montana, which enhances the workforce shortages we already suffer,” said Adrienna Hines, speaking on behalf of Benefis Health System, one of the major hospital networks in Montana.

Akilah Deernose, who represents the ACLU of Montana, called the bill a “breathtaking assault and affront” to protections in the state and U.S. Constitutions, arguing the bill discriminates on the basis of sex.

Other opponents focused on the joy they said care has brought them. Shawn Reagor spoke on behalf of the Montana Human Rights Network and the Montana Gender Alliance.

“The first time when I looked in the mirror and saw a man staring back, I remember the feelings that I felt. I remember how exciting it was, how confident I felt, how good it felt to finally see myself staring back at me," Reagor said.

Rossi, a well-known lobbyist around the Capitol, opened their testimony with a message to transgender Montanans, something several other opponents to the bill echoed.

“We see you, we love you and you’re not alone,” Rossi said.

Rossi then laid out what the rest of the session could look like if the bill advances.

“If this bill moves past this committee or out of the Senate, we will see you in the halls and we will see you in the House. If it moves out of this Legislature and is not vetoed by … the governor, we will see you in the court. Regardless, our right to be left alone will eventually defeat the sponsor's obsessive desire to invade our lives.”