5 apply to be next Commissioner of Political Practices

Five people have applied to be the state’s new Commissioner of Political Practices, a position that will be open at the start of the new year.

The applicants include Brad Johnson, the vice president of the state’s Public Service Commission; Chris Gallus, an attorney with a lengthy resume related to the Legislature and state politics; Debbie White-Goetze, a business owner who has previously worked in government jobs; Megan Martin, an auditor with experience in Montana state government; and Layne Kertamus, an executive who previously was vice president of insurance operations at Montana State Fund.

The committee that will nominate at least two candidates for consideration by the governor will hold a meeting Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. to conduct interviews with the candidates.

The Commissioner of Political Practices is a nonpartisan, appointed position that oversees an office responsible for enforcing Montana’s campaign, ethics and lobbying laws. The office assists political candidates and lobbyists with compliance issues, and investigates and enforces infractions of those laws.

The state's current Commissioner Jeff Mangan said he plans to leave the job Dec. 30, just before his term expires in January.

The committee must submit a minimum of two and up to five candidates to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, who will appoint a candidate from that group. If the nomination commission can’t submit at least two names, Gianforte may pick anyone who meets the qualifications.

Members of the nominating committee are Sen. Mark Blasdel, Sen. Jill Cohenour, Rep. Kim Abbott, and Rep. Wylie Galt. Blasdel and Galt are not returning for the upcoming legislative session, while Cohenour is moving to the House and Abbott will again be House minority leader.

The governor’s selection must be confirmed by the state Senate, which is held by a supermajority of Republicans.

To be qualified, a candidate may not in the last two years have served as a fundraiser for a candidate for public office, served as an officer in a political party or a political committee or participated in the management or conduct of a campaign by a candidate for public office.

Candidates must demonstrate knowledge of the standards of evidence and due process rights that are applicable to judicial and quasi-judicial proceedings; the ability to interpret statutes, legal opinions, and regulations; highly ethical professional behavior; the ability to be firm, fair, and unbiased in carrying out professional responsibilities; the ability to communicate effectively orally and in writing; and the ability to supervise, organize, and motivate employees.

Brad Johnson

Johnson, of Helena, has been on the PSC since 2015, with his last election in 2018, and has served in the past as the commission’s chair. Before that, he spent a term as the Montana Secretary of State. He ran for both positions as a Republican.

In his application materials, Johnson said his goal if appointed commissioner would be “to continue serving the people of Montana in public office by working diligently to help safeguard the integrity of our election campaign process.”

Johnson wrote that as the chair or vice chair of the PSC, he learned “to become extremely proficient in the role of leading a quasi-judicial regular agency.” He also cited his term as Secretary of State as giving him, along with his PSC tenure, “unique perspective in regard to the challenges and opportunities associated with the office of the COPP.”

Johnson has master’s and bachelor’s degrees in agriculture from the University of Illinois.

In a past bid for office, Johnson was found to be liable for three violations of the Code of Ethics by outgoing commissioner Mangan for using state facilities, equipment and personnel to draft a letter to the editor opposing a candidate for office in 2016.

Chris Gallus

Gallus, of Helena, has been an attorney in Montana for 26 years after graduating from the University of Montana School of Law and said in his application he’s been involved in state politics and the Legislature since 1987. He's previously represented conservatively aligned groups and individuals.

“My practice involves complex constitutionally based litigation, government relations, and lobbying as well as state and federal campaign finance law,” Gallus wrote. He added that he advises colleagues about those issues, as well as lobbying and other legislative procedures. In the past he's represented clients with issues before the Commissioner of Political Practices and requested advisory opinions.

Gallus highlighted his time working as the lobbyist for Butte-Silver Bow local government, and as government relations director and attorney for the Montana Chamber of Commerce. The latter position, he wrote, "required close working relationships with both Democratic and Republican officials."

He also pointed to his legal career, which includes litigation in federal and state district court, as well on appeal to the Montana Supreme Court. He also referenced past work on legal compliance issues and wrote his legal background on ballot issue laws makes him "unique in the legal practice arena," and he has previously submitted ballot issues himself.

Gallus' application notes he was a registered lobbyist for a client in the 2021 session, but said it should not disqualify him from consideration for the commissioner position.

Debbie White-Goetze

White-Goetze lives in Cascade and her application says she has more than 25 years “of executive leadership experience overseeing public agencies, corporations and associations, strategic planning, budgeting, operations, change management, administration, operations, human resources, customer service programs and contract award and administration.”

Since 2013, Goetze has been the president and owner of Premier Business Associates, which works in the tourism and transportation industry to create business plans and to help with management.

Before that, Goetze was the airport commissioner for Great Falls International Airport from December 2011 to May 2013, and prior to that she was the general manager at Flight Services & Systems in Anchorage.

Goetze has held several other travel, tourism and aviation-related positions, and was a Department of Defense contractor, according to her resume. She wrote that she holds an equivalent to a bachelor of science from the University of Alaska-Anchorage in business administration and management and an associate’s degree in business administration from Pioneer Christian College in South Dakota.

Megan Martin

Martin is a data integrity analyst at the Montana Board of Crime Control. At that position, she wrote in her resume, she works with law enforcement and vendors to make sure crime data is properly collected and submitted to a federal program. She also works to audit agencies for accuracy in their submissions and analysis crime data.

Martin holds an undergraduate degree in criminal justice administration and a minor in psychology and has worked in law enforcement for eight years, in addition to six years of experience in auditing in law enforcement and internal audit functions.

Layne Kertamus

Kertamus, whose resume shows current employment in Utah, was the former vice president of insurance operations at Montana State Fund from 2003-2008.

Property tax records show Kertamus owns a home in Helena.

In application materials, Kertamus wrote he was looking "forward to sharing more details on my qualifications."

"I am interested in the important work of safeguarding ethical and legal campaign practices in Montana in a consistently non-partisan approach," Kertamus wrote. "I have served in appointed non-partisan government positions and understand the importance of the public interest in our democracy."

Kertamus' letter said he has experience in compliance, data analysis, budget administration, the State Fund, customer service and higher education.

Kertamus listed his current positions as the professor in residence for risk management and insurance at Utah Valley University, as well as the founder of Exaltus, LLC, in Salt Lake City. The company is a "diversity and inclusion solution provider to companies that aspire to achieve a high-performance wellness culture."

Kertamus has also worked at the workers compensation fund in Utah and holds a master of arts in intercultural communication from California State University and a bachelor of arts in economics from Claremont McKenna College.

Departing commissioner

Commissioners serve only one term. Mangan had previously been a Democratic lawmaker from Great Falls, from 1999 to 2006, when he was nominated to be the state’s top political cop in May 2017. He was selected, along with one other candidate, by a bipartisan panel of lawmakers to be forwarded to then-Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat who appointed Mangan from the shortlist.

Not since Dennis Unsworth's departure at the end of 2010 has anyone served out a full term as commissioner.

Past commissioners have at times come under fire for bringing a perceived partisan bias to their work investigating political complaints. Republican lawmakers have for years brought legislation seeking to disband the office or reduce the power commissioners wield.

— Montana State News Bureau reporter Sam Wilson contributed to this story.