4th Montana lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

A fourth Montana lawmaker, Rep. Becky Beard of Elliston, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Beard was tested Monday and got back a positive test result Wednesday, according to a press release. She was last in the Capitol on Friday, where she participated in the floor session while not wearing a mask. She has not been observed wearing a mask throughout the session, which started Jan. 4.

Since Monday, Beard, a Republican, has been participating remotely. She is asymptomatic and authorized the lease of her name, according a press release sent Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if she was tested through a surveillance testing program.

According the the release, Beard is not a close contact of Rep. Brian Putnam, a Kalispell Republican who announced his positive test result Sunday. Putnam, who had been wearing a mask, was last in the building Thursday and felt ill that night. He's been participating remotely since Friday.

The press release said contact-tracing is ongoing for any close contacts of Beard's.