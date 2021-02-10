4th Montana lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

A fourth Montana lawmaker, Rep. Becky Beard of Elliston, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Beard was tested Monday and got back a positive test result Wednesday, according to a press release. She was last in the Capitol on Friday, where she participated in the floor session while not wearing a mask. She has not been observed wearing a mask throughout the session, which started Jan. 4.
Since Monday, Beard, a Republican, has been participating remotely. She is asymptomatic and authorized the lease of her name, according a press release sent Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if she was tested through a surveillance testing program.
According the the release, Beard is not a close contact of Rep. Brian Putnam, a Kalispell Republican who announced his positive test result Sunday. Putnam, who had been wearing a mask, was last in the building Thursday and felt ill that night. He's been participating remotely since Friday.
The press release said contact-tracing is ongoing for any close contacts of Beard's.
“I’m to glad to hear that Rep. Beard is doing well and wish her the best as she continues to serve her constituents by working remotely,” said Sen. Jason Ellsworth, a Hamilton Republican who chairs the Legislature's COVID-19 panel, in the press release.
The other two cases of lawmakers testing positive for the virus are Republicans Rep. Fiona Nave, of Columbus, who had not been in the Capitol when she tested positive, and Rep. David Bedey, of Hamilton, who had been wearing a mask.
There are at least two other cases associated with the session who are likely staff members, according to data released two weeks ago by the state Department of Administration. And last week the governor's office said it also had a positive case among its employees.
It's unclear how cases associated with the session among members of the public who have come to testify, lobbyists, the press or others in the building who aren't state employees would be accounted for outside of the contact-tracing work done by local county public health offices around the state.
Because of the pandemic, the Legislature is being held under a hybrid model that allows for remote participation.
Most Republicans are coming to the Capitol in person, and while some wear masks others have not throughout the session. Fewer Democrats are attending in-person and all have been observed wearing masks. Distancing protocols vary widely by committee rooms, but lawmakers are sitting in their normal seats on the House and Senate floors, with the only additional spacing occurring when members are not physically present. Lawmakers have also hired a contact tracer specific to the session.
On Tuesday, the Lewis and Clark County public health officer sent legislative leadership a letter saying her office had received reports from local businesses frustrated with lawmakers not following local and state health rules amid the pandemic.
