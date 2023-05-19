Of those in the first round of a massive process to redetermine Medicaid coverage for most of those covered by Montana’s programs, nearly half of the people contacted by the state health department have not yet returned information to determine if their health insurance will continue.

About 32,140 people were contacted in April by the state Department of Public Health and Human Services, and 45% had not responded to the request for information to determine if they were still qualified.

Starting in April and as a part of the end of the federal public health emergency, the health department began the process of contacting people on Medicaid and Healthy Montana Kids, the state’s Medicaid program for children, to determine if they were still qualified for coverage.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, people who were enrolled on Medicaid programs stayed covered, regardless of if their financial or personal situations changed in ways that made them no longer qualified.

While health care advocates said this helped connect people with medical resources at a critical time, state Medicaid populations swelled, as did states’ costs to operate Medicaid programs even with a higher contribution level from the federal government.

Since early 2021, Montana’s Medicaid enrollment across all programs rose from 257,892 to 300,900 by February of this year. During the legislative session that ran from January to May, Republican legislators urged the state health department to start the redetermination process as quickly as possible once the public health emergency ended.

Earlier this year the department said it planned a 10-month process to handle the “workload with the need to conduct an expedient and quality process overall,” a spokesperson said.

While some people were able to be automatically renewed in the first round, anyone whose coverage could not be determined by that process must complete a packet set to them from the department and return it. That can be done by mail or at apply.mt.gov. Households are given at least 30 days to respond, and the department said it would follow up with reminder notices and text messages to people who have not returned their information.

By Friday, 45% of those in the first batch of determinations had been sent a packet but not returned it by the May 10 due date. That was about 14,510 people.

“As required, DPHHS has sent another notice to these clients providing notification that their case will close at the end of May unless they take action immediately,” the department wrote in an email Thursday.

Nearly 20%, or about 6,260 people in the first group of reviewed coverage, have renewed their coverage either by returning the packet or through the automated process.

And about 35%, or 11,370 people, have initiated the process, meaning they have sent back information to the department that’s now in the process of being reviewed.

It’s too early to say how many people in the first round of redetermination may lose coverage, as the final review and deadline to submit information has not yet occurred. That information will be available in June, as the redetermination process is on a 60-day cycle.

“DPHHS is taking a population-based approach, prioritizing redeterminations of individuals who had changes that would likely have impacted eligibility during the continuous enrollment period, but remained enrolled during the public health emergency,” a spokesperson said in an email. “Processing redeterminations of the MAGI-only population began in month one, with the aged, blind and disabled populations starting in month four.”

The MAGI population refers to those whose eligibility is based on their modified adjusted gross income, which includes parents and caretaker relatives.

For those who are covered by Medicaid, the department is asking people to make sure they are able to receive their paperwork by completing the new change of address form online at the top of apply.mt.gov.

People can also create an online account at apply.mt.gov. There, Medicaid members can update their contact information, complete their paperwork and receive correspondence about their coverage.

People can also call the Public Assistance Helpline at 1-888-706-1535 and press 1 or by faxing 1-877-418-4533.

People can also mail the department at DPHHS, PO Box 202925, Helena, MT 59620-2925 or go to their local Office of Public Assistance for help.