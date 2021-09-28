4 more Guard members sent to Sidney hospital

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Gianforte's office said it approved a request for four members of the Montana National Guard from Sidney Health Center.

That brings the total number of Guard members sent to Montana hospitals to respond to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases to 148. The recent increase in cases is driven by those who are not vaccinated, with a recent report from the state Department of Public Health and Human Services showing from February through September 89.5% of new cases, 88.6% of hospitalizations and 83.5% of the deaths were among people who were not vaccinated for COVID-19.

Last week the state reached an average of nearly 110 people hospitalized in intensive care units around the state, which is higher than the previous peak in November of 2020.

There were 427 people hospitalized Tuesday, and more than 11,400 active cases statewide. Nearly 1,990 people have died from COVID-19 in Montana.