A legislative proposal to redirect marijuana tax revenues from outdoor access to the county roads that get users to those recreation areas got an initial green light from the Senate this week.

Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta, said his Senate Bill 442 would be a balm to counties hit hard by travelers who head into the rural areas to recreate. It would move the marijuana tax revenues previously distributed to Habitat Montana, which purchases land in order to open access to public lands, to the new envisioned account.

"Getting the marijuana money, which was for Habitat, we want to give you access to your habitat," Lang said in introducing the bill last month in the Senate Taxation Committee. "We want to have good roads all the time if we can and this money will be just for going to the habitats."

Lang's bill is the third proposal lawmakers have debated this session that would scrap the revenue stream from recreational and medicinal marijuana sales to outdoor access purchases by the state.

Rep. Marta Bertoglio, R-Clancy, is sponsoring House Bill 462, the governor's envisioned shake-up. It would allocate the Habitat Montana share of marijuana tax revenues to public safety needs like recruitment and retention efforts at the prison, and additional highway patrol troopers to snatch up drug traffickers.

Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, likewise sponsors House Bill 669, which would do away with all the accounts that receive marijuana tax revenues and reroute that stream directly into the state's general fund.

Both of those bills remain under consideration in the House Appropriations Committee. Lang's bill in the Senate is the first to emerge from committee and receive an endorsement from the chamber.

Outdoors groups have rallied against any effort to redirect that funding, pointing to the legalization ballot initiative that first sought to direct tax revenues for Habitat Montana and the Big Snowy Mountains Wildlife Management Area, which used over $5 million of marijuana taxes to open 100,000 of public lands access.

Intentional or not, Lang's bill appears to attempt a compromise: the money wouldn't be used for the state to purchase access to habitat, but it would get recreationalists better access to those lands.

Montana providers made an estimated $300 million in marijuana sales last year, delivering about $50 million in tax revenues to the state. After the first $6 million is delivered to a substance use disorder and treatment fund, the following 20% is currently allocated to Habitat Montana.

“All these marijuana taxes, I don't think there’s a better place to put this,” Beaverhead County Commissioner Mike McGinley, fiscal officer for the Montana Association of Counties, testified in committee in February.

Gov. Greg Gianforte said at a press conference Thursday he has decided after consulting with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks that the funding for habitat access is sound.

"We have more money than we can spend. It's fully funded," Gianforte said. "That being said, we have a crisis in addiction and mental health."

In the Senate debate on Lang's bill Tuesday, Democrats largely carried the outdoors' groups contention that the Habitat Montana funding remain intact. Sen. Denise Hayman, D-Bozeman, brought an amendment to Lang's bill on the Senate floor Tuesday to give 20% of the tax revenues to county roads, while maintaining the 20% for Habitat Montana.

"There is enough tax revenue to expand new budget priorities without sacrificing our commitment to fund public access, wildlife conservation and keep farms and ranches operating," Hayman testified in her pitch to the Senate. "County roads absolutely deserve more attention, but we don't need to force a false choice between conservation and infrastructure."

Hayman's amendment died on a 19-31 vote.

Lang's bill passed on a party-line 33-17 vote by the Republican majority, and now moves to the Senate Finance and Claims Committee. It's scheduled for an 8 a.m. hearing Friday.