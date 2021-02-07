3rd lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

Another state lawmaker has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the third case among legislators since the session started Jan. 4.

Rep. Brian Putnam, a Kalispell Republican, felt mildly symptomatic Thursday night, was tested Friday and received his positive result Sunday morning, according to a press release.

Putnam was last in the Capitol on Thursday and was wearing a mask. He took part in the session remotely Friday and will continue to participate remotely.

Close contacts have been notified and contact-tracing is occurring, according to the release. The Legislature has hired its own contract tracer for the session.