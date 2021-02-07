3rd lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

Another state lawmaker has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the third case among legislators since the session started Jan. 4.
Rep. Brian Putnam, a Kalispell Republican, felt mildly symptomatic Thursday night, was tested Friday and received his positive result Sunday morning, according to a press release.
Putnam was last in the Capitol on Thursday and was wearing a mask. He took part in the session remotely Friday and will continue to participate remotely.
Close contacts have been notified and contact-tracing is occurring, according to the release. The Legislature has hired its own contract tracer for the session.
Two other lawmakers this session, Rep. David Bedey of Hamilton and Rep. Fiona Nave, of Columbus, have also tested positive. Bedey also wore a mask in the Capitol, while Nave had been participating remotely when she tested positive.
There have been two other cases associated with the Legislature, found through testing at the state employee clinic in Helena. And on Thursday the governor's office notified legislative leadership of a positive case from their staff.
The session is being held under a hybrid model because of the pandemic. Lawmakers formed a COVID-19 panel that has met twice to respond to the virus during the session, though no further meetings have been scheduled.