365 COVID-19 cases in Montana

Montana reached 365 known COVID-19 cases Friday, with six deaths reported statewide and 41 hospitalizations.
The state also reported 165 recoveries, a number recently added to a website with COVID-19 information.
Gov. Steve Bullock on Tuesday extended a stay-at-home order, along with several other directives closing public K-12 schools and pausing evictions, until April 24.
The state public health laboratory in Helena has processed 8,297 tests for Montanans, though that figure does not capture tests health care providers send to private labs. Positive results from private labs are included in the state totals.
Gallatin County remains the state's hot spot, with 134 cases by Friday.
Toole County, with a population of about 4,800, has been hit especially hard by the virus at least in part because of an outbreak in an assisted living facility there. Three of the state's six deaths have been there. There are 18 cases in the county.
On Monday, a model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington issued a projection that decreased the number of deaths in Montana and needed hospital beds due to COVID-19, though in-state experts have urged caution about using that model.
